Myles Garrett becoming known for more than just his 'aura' as he gets acclimated to new teammates and Rams' culture

LOS ANGELES – The mere presence of defensive end Myles Garrett on the field always gets the attention of opposing offenses, especially their quarterbacks.

It has the same effect on his new Rams teammates in drawing that same respect.

"When he's out there, you can just feel his aura," cornerback Trent McDuffie said. "Everybody likes to say this aura that the guy has. He's gigantic. He's a monster. I'm just excited to get him out here and get him loose and get him going because I know he has a little chip on his shoulder and he's excited about being here, so I think that just fires everybody else up."

McDuffie is not the only one who has brought up Garrett's "aura" in responses to questions about him. Asked about that after Wednesday's practice at Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at LMU, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year immediately laughed, smiled, then expressed appreciation for the way it reflects the mutual respect he feels toward them.

"It's great to hear that they have respect for me," Garrett said. "That's what I get from that, because I have a lot of respect for them and how everyone goes about their business here. So it's very appreciated, but there's a lot to be done, a lot of rust to knock off. Maybe the aura will increase over time."

Garrett's first week of training camp has captured not only those new defensive teammates' attention, but the rest of Los Angeles' offense and camp-attending fans alike. His 6-foot-4, 272 pound frame and jersey number 95 are impossible to miss when he takes the practice field. When on the field, his speed, explosiveness and bend when turning corners on offensive tackles don't go unnoticed, either. The Rams' first practice of training camp coincided with Garrett taking part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time his his arrival, and it met expectations.

"We've been looking forward to this day for a long time," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said after that Sunday practice, "and it definitely lived up to it."

For outside linebacker Byron Young, one of many along the defensive front who will benefit from the attention Garrett draws, Garrett's mindset has stood out the most so far.

"Him talking in the meeting room and just watching him play and practice, it's amazing, it's art," Young said. "I just love watching him play after one practice. If you've seen him out there and his mindset on getting off the ball and winning reps. His point of view on everything is different. Just picking his brain and trying to learn from the best. I'm definitely thankful for having this opportunity."

Closing in on his first week of training camp with Los Angeles, Garrett is still getting adjusted to the team and the city, but the raucous reception from the fan base – see and hear the cheers from the audience at Rams Revealed Live on July 23 – has helped a lot. Those new teammates likewise continue to make him feel welcome.

So, how long does it take to feel like an L.A. Ram having been in one place for so long?

"I don't know, I had a pretty good reception from the fans and the team continued to rally around me and receive me with open arms," Garrett said. "So it's starting to feel like home rather quickly."

Quarterback Matthew Stafford remembers what the "chess match" of facing Garrett was like when the Rams faced the Browns at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 during the 2023 season and has seen that same impact on the practice field in camp.

"Well, luckily I don't have to block him," Stafford said. "It's awesome, right? I remember playing him a couple years ago and every single play it is a chess matchup. 'Okay, where is he? Can we run the play that we're going to run or can we not?' And then he affects every time you drop back to throw the football, right? And shoot, hand it off and run it as well. But he's just a game-changing player. He's a proven, elite player in this league and we're happy to have him."

Stafford also praised Garrett for doing "a great job of just figuring out what we're about, understanding how we go about things, and fitting right in."

For Garrett, this is intentional. He wants it to be an ongoing dialogue, not him forcing himself on anyone or an entire group. The culture set forth by head coach Sean McVay also makes it easy to assimilate himself and get to know his teammates organically.

"He's so passionate about the game," Garrett said of McVay. "He's so involved in everything from offense, defense to special teams. That kind of thing is infectious. It just feels natural to want to be around the guys and get to know each other because he is that same way."

One subtle example to the way Garrett is adding to that culture? The way he broke a recent position group meeting.

"We were about to leave yesterday and he said, 'We're not going to break it down?'" Young recalled. "I was like, 'We're breaking down in the meeting room?' And he said, 'Yeah, we're going to break it down in here.' So I said, 'Okay!' That's a piece of the culture that he's bringing in. It's definitely fun to talk to him."

Young and other teammates will continue to gather as much knowledge and insight from the five-time First-Team All-Pro selection. And as those relationships continue to grow, it won't be just "aura" that Garrett develops a reputation for with his new teammates.