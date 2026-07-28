10 Observations from Day 2 of 2026 Rams Training Camp: Matthew Stafford sharp in camp debut; Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Trent McDuffie and Cam Lampkin provide additional highlight moments

LOS ANGELES – The Rams held their second practice – first open to the public - of training camp on Monday, in what was quarterback Matthew Stafford's first of this camp. Stafford's sharpness, including completions to wide receivers Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Konata Mumpfield, were among the standout moments, but cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Cam Lampkin and others still had a say for the defense, too.

Senior staff writer Stu Jackson spent the afternoon watching the offense, while staff writer Zach Edwards watched the defense. Here are 10 things that stood out:

1. Stafford sharp in camp debut: After having a scheduled day off on Sunday as part of the Rams' approach for him to their four-day training camp practice blocks, Stafford took the field for the first time in this camp on Monday and looked like the reigning NFL MVP.

2. Stetson Bennett IV sees majority of reps with second team offense, but head coach Sean McVay not wanting to "pigeon hole" himself to that approach to reserve snaps with Bennett and Simpson on days Stafford practices: McVay confirmed Bennett got the bulk of the reps with the second team offense, but also said "I don't want to pigeon hole myself into a one-size approach."

"Stetson got the majority of those reps with the second group today, but Ty came in, did a nice job with the one set that he did have, and we'll just kind of continue to evaluate," McVay continued. "But being able to figure out what that looks like is important. I think both of those guys have done a nice job, and and obviously having number nine out there, he looked pretty damn sharp, so it was good to have him."

3. Wide receiver CJ Daniels has a strong day: Working mostly with the backup quarterbacks, the rookie caught just about every target thrown his way on Monday. "I'm excited about CJ, and he'll be another guy, when you talk about the importance of the preseason, he'll be a guy I'm looking forward to watching play and obviously in these practice settings as well," McVay said.

4. A pair of impressive catches for Nacua: The fourth-year receiver's connection with Stafford picked up right where it left off, as the two connected on a deep ball down the sideline at one point during practice and over the middle via a one-handed grab at another point.