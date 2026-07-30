10 Observations from Day 4 of 2026 Rams Training Camp: Practice absence updates; working in situational football; wide receiver core shining

Updates on offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Justin Dedich not participating in practice on Wednesday: Following practice, McVay provided an update on Jackson and Dedich not practicing. "It was nothing to do with fireworks or anything like that with his hand," McVay said about Dedich. "We're expecting him to be back in a little bit of time, but it wasn't anything like that, it was a true accident where something fell on his hand, and so it's kind of a blunt trauma injury." As for Jackson, he was "just taking his medicine for some of the stuff with blood clots, so just managing that like what we've always been able to do, and this was just part of kind of just how the block situated," McVay said. "He's in good shape. It was exclusively just managing, you know, the medicine for the situation he's dealt with."

Wide receivers Puka Nacua and CJ Daniels continue to impress, Jordan Whittington nice series as well: After a strong practice on Day 2, Nacua and Daniels both continued to shine with their respective offenses on Day 4. Although Nacua didn't have the same caliber highlight plays, quarterback Matthew Stafford found him all over the field. Whittington also made a three-play series of catches along the left sideline, the final was a leaping grab over a defender that brought applause from the training camp crowd.

Second-team offensive quarterback reps still led by Stetson Bennett IV, Ty Simpson getting some: Through two practices with Stafford leading the first-team offense, Bennett has taken the majority of the snaps with the second-team, and Simpson has had his fair share as well. "I've been really pleased with Stetson Bennett through this first block," McVay said. "He's playing the position at a high level. Ty hasn't gotten quite as many reps, but he's really improved a lot from the spring until now."

Two running backs capitalize on drives with receiving touchdowns: It was Déjà vu. Running back Kyren Williams scored on a reception across the middle with the first-team offense. On the ensuing drive with the second-team offense, running back Ronnie Rivers scored in a near identical way. Early on, the running back room has shown their ability to get involved in the pass game, and these two touchdowns were emblematic of that.

Offense in the early phase of implementing situational football: Wednesday was the first practice the Rams implemented some two-minute drill and other situations. It's something McVay is looking to implement more as training camp moves along. "Today was the first day that we added two-minute," McVay said. "It's hard to call sacks, things like that. But I think the overall operation has been pretty good. … We try to be able to just incrementally introduce those types of things so that we, as coaches and players, can think alike in these situations."

Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart's speed off the edge stands out: Both outside linebackers were already known for being fast, so while it's not a new revelation, it is worth nothing because of how they will be able to use that to their advantage when Myles Garrett draws attention and creates 1-on-1 matchups for the rest of the defensive front.

Nate Landman's signature turnover creator makes an appearance: The inside linebacker punched the football out of Nacua's grasp as he caught it and turned upfield to cause the incompletion.

A near-interception for cornerback Jaylen Watson: Defending Davante Adams, Watson almost came down with an impressive pick near the sideline, but the closest official ruled it incomplete. (Presumably he had only one feet inbounds instead of two, but was hard to tell from my vantage point.)

Sometimes there's nothing more you can do: Landman leapt and reached his right arm high to try to deflect a Stafford pass, but Stafford placed the ball just high enough to be inches above Landman's fingertips to fit into the window for a completion to Nacua.