From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Byron Young detail Stafford's first 2026 Rams Training Camp practice and impact of Myles Garrett thus far

"He looked good. He was sharp. I thought he distributed the ball really well. He played with timing and rhythm. He looked really crisp, had a really good day." - McVay

Safe to say McVay was pleased with Stafford's first practice of training camp. After not participating last season during training camp in its entirety due to a back injury, Stafford was simply happy to get back out there. "I love being out here," Stafford said. "I love competing, going to work every single day. I'm surrounded by great players, and that's guys I get to throw it to and hand it off to and all that, but also on the other side of the ball."

The trading of highlights by the offense and defense was entirely encouraging for Stafford as Nacua and cornerback Trent McDuffie both showed off their best. "It's so competitive out there, and that's so fun," Stafford said. "There's plays where, man, we just miss on one because it's great defense, and Sean highlights them in a bunch of our team meetings, having appreciation for that other side of the ball."

"He's always keeping me on my toes. You give that guy too much time in the offseason, there's going to be some tweaks and some fun stuff to come back to, but that's what we love. He's always thinking about trying to put us in the best position to succeed. And if you're a player, what more could you want from a coach?" - Stafford

Even in the offseason, McVay is coming up with new plays and schemes to put the Rams in the best possible position for the upcoming season. It takes Stafford some time to adjust to these new concepts, but for a young quarterback like rookie Ty Simpson or a fourth-year quarterback running with the second-team offense like Stetson Bennett IV IV, it can be a lot of information to handle.

Thus far, the two young quarterbacks are taking it in stride and are making the most of their opportunities through the first two days. "When it comes to Stetson, he got the majority of those reps with the second group today, but Ty came in and did a nice job with the one set that he did have," McVay said. "We'll continue to evaluate, but being able to figure out what that looks like is important. I think both those guys have done a nice job, and obviously having number nine out there, he looked pretty damn sharp, so it was good to have him."

"His mindset, him talking in the meeting room and just watching him play in practice, it's amazing his art. I just love watching him play after one practice. If you've seen him out there and his mindset on getting off the ball and winning reps and his point of view and everything — it's different. So just picking his brain and just trying to learn from the best, I'm definitely thankful for having the opportunity." - Young

Garrett had multiple plays during the 11-on-11 period of Monday's practice where he met Stafford in the backfield or forced him out of it. As a defensive front as a whole, that gives players like Young the opportunity to reach the backfield more often himself.