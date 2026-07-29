Quentin Lake facilitating effective communication throughout the secondary during Rams Training Camp

Around the building, he's known as "Captain Q" or "Cap" and rightfully earns that title because of his appointment as a captain, but also because of the vocal leader he is on and off the field.

So far this training camp, Lake has been the adjudicator of the secondary's communication and whether or not the group can speak the same language. While the Rams' safety room remained intact, the cornerbacks have an entirely new look.

"Most importantly, (he's) modeling the way," McVay said when asked about Lakes's leadership. "But then also, he's got just a great consistent vibe and demeanor, being able to share, impart some wisdom on maybe, 'This is how we're doing it now, this is what we did before.' But he's also constantly curious as well."

That curiosity comes from the fact that, now, two players who won back-to-back Super Bowls are his teammates in the secondary.

Lake mentioned how he's constantly picking cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson's minds about their mentality and approach to the game after winning two Super Bowls together. Lake has especially appreciated their point of view because of the fact that they're rooming together during training camp and it's a chance to get to know them better.

"I always try to make it a space where they feel comfortable," Lake said. "Two great additions to our team, I want to know, 'Hey, what was your perspective on this? What was your mindset when you guys went all the way two times in a row?' And I opened the floor to them because I haven't (won two Super Bowls). They've done it. And I'm just making sure that each and every time that I can communicate with them, I'm making sure that the space and environment is a space where they can grow and become even better players."

The wealth of knowledge from his teammates is something Lake doesn't take for granted. Lake's role as the leader of the secondary becomes that much more clear as the secondary gets to know each other better, the communication continues to improve and they start playing plays on the field as a result.