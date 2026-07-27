Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett in 99 Club for Madden NFL 27

For the first time in NFL history, the reigning MVP is teaming up with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the same roster.

It is only fitting, then, that each of those players are recognized for their elite statures.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and edge Myles Garrett are both part of this year's '99 Club' for EA Sports' Madden NFL 27 as players rated 99 overall at their respective position, the highest rating a player can have in the game. Garrett is the highest-rated edge in this year's game, while Stafford is tied for the highest-rated quarterback.

Stafford won his first career MVP award last season after leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), while Garrett set the new NFL single-season sack record with 23 in his final season with the Browns.

This marks the first time in Stafford's career he's received an individual rating of 99 in the popular video game franchise. Garrett has reached the mark in back-to-back years and for third time in his career overall, having previously been a part of the 99 Club for Madden 23 and Madden 26.