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Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett in 99 Club for Madden NFL 27

Jul 27, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

For the first time in NFL history, the reigning MVP is teaming up with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the same roster.

It is only fitting, then, that each of those players are recognized for their elite statures.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and edge Myles Garrett are both part of this year's '99 Club' for EA Sports' Madden NFL 27 as players rated 99 overall at their respective position, the highest rating a player can have in the game. Garrett is the highest-rated edge in this year's game, while Stafford is tied for the highest-rated quarterback.

Stafford won his first career MVP award last season after leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), while Garrett set the new NFL single-season sack record with 23 in his final season with the Browns.

This marks the first time in Stafford's career he's received an individual rating of 99 in the popular video game franchise. Garrett has reached the mark in back-to-back years and for third time in his career overall, having previously been a part of the 99 Club for Madden 23 and Madden 26.

Madden NFL 27 launches worldwide on August 13 – with early access available to MVP+ Members on August 6, and Deluxe Edition and MVP Bundle purchases on August 10 – and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (through EA app, Steam, and Epic Games Store).

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