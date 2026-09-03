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Myles Garrett No. 1 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Sep 03, 2026 at 08:12 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

After setting the NFL's new single-season sack record and taking home his second Defensive Player of the Year Award, Myles Garrett stands alone atop the NFL Top 100.

Garrett landed at No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026, as voted by the players. It's the highest ranking he's ever received from his peers on this list, and the third-straight year he's been in the Top 10.

Acquired in a trade with the Browns in early June, the five-time First Team All-Pro selection led the league in sacks (23) and tackles for loss (33) last season.

Garrett is the sixth Ram to appear on this year's list, joining quarterback Matthew Stafford (4), wide receiver Puka Nacua (7), wide receiver Davante Adams (53), outside linebacker Byron Young (84) and running back Kyren Williams (89).

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