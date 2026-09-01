Rams announce 2026 jersey schedule

In total, the Rams will wear their new primary jerseys 13 times – the royal blue jersey five times and the white jersey eight times. The Midnight Rivalry jersey, revealed before last season, will be worn one time in Week 16. Finally, the Rams' new alternate jerseys that were revealed in July will be worn three times: The Classic Sol jersey twice in Week 2 and Week 13 and the Fearsome White jersey once in Week 12.