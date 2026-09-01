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Rams announce 2026 jersey schedule

Sep 01, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have released their 2026 jersey schedule.

In total, the Rams will wear their new primary jerseys 13 times – the royal blue jersey five times and the white jersey eight times. The Midnight Rivalry jersey, revealed before last season, will be worn one time in Week 16. Finally, the Rams' new alternate jerseys that were revealed in July will be worn three times: The Classic Sol jersey twice in Week 2 and Week 13 and the Fearsome White jersey once in Week 12.

Here is the full schedule:

Week

Opponent

Jersey

1

49ers (Thursday Night Football; Australia)

Royal

2

Giants (Monday Night Football; click here for tickets)

Classic Sol

3

at Broncos (Sunday Night Football)

White

4

at Eagles

White

5

Bills (Monday Night Football; click here for tickets)

Royal

6

Cardinals (click here for tickets)

Royal

7

at Raiders

White

8

Chargers (click here for tickets)

Royal

9

at Commanders

White

10

at Cardinals

White

11

BYE

12

Packers (Thanksgiving Eve; click here for tickets)

Fearsome White

13

Chiefs (Thursday Night Football; click here for tickets)

Classic Sol

14

at 49ers

White

15

Cowboys (click here for tickets)

White

16

at Seahawks (Friday Night Football)

Midnight Rivalry

17

at Buccaneers

White

18

Seahawks (click here for tickets)

Royal

 

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