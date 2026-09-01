Injury Updates: Aaron Donald not practicing Monday "part of the plan all along," Myles Garrett "making really good progress," and updates on Terrance Ferguson, Grant Stuard, Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Although Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald did not practice Monday, head coach Sean McVay said it was part of the team's plan for him as Donald gets re-acclimated.

Donald, who participated in individual drills but not team drills in his first practice with the team Sunday, did work in the weight room while the team was on the practice field Monday.

"Aaron not being out there was part of the plan all along, so that was kind of par for the course," McVay said.

McVay also made sure to emphasize, similar to the sentiments with Donald making a decision to return to Los Angeles, that they are still taking things "day-by-day." Going day-by-day also includes the possibility that Donald may or may not play in Australia against the 49ers on Sept. 10.

"I wouldn't rule anything out yet," McVay said when asked about Donald playing in Australia. "Sometimes when you put unnecessary parameters or guidelines on something, you can skew things. But what I think what's really good for us is if he's able to go, great, if not, that's kind of how we've been operating as is, and guys have done an excellent job of being able to do some really cool stuff in the meantime. So, if he's not ready, and that's not what's best for him and for the team, (we) absolutely wouldn't have him play in Australia."

McVay also gave an update on defensive end Myles Garrett who is still not participating in individual or team drills, stressing the importance of making sure he's available against the 49ers in Australia.

"He's making really good progress," McVay said. "Like we said, (the) goal along has been Australia, and he's doing a lot of stuff outside of what you guys see. Looking forward to getting him back out there."

On Monday's practice, tight end Terrance Ferguson and inside linebacker Grant Stuard also did not participate in practice aside from working with trainers off to the side. Similar to Garrett, McVay emphasized erring on the side of caution due to having three off days following Monday.

"Those guys, were just really erring on the side of caution, and knowing that we've got these (next) three days off," McVay said of Ferguson and Stuard's condition, with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday off days. "They were a little bit sore, and so we were being smart with them."

McVay also addressed the placement of Keagen Trost (hamstring) and Justin Dedich (hand) on Injured Reserve and said both offensive linemen are "doing really good." The decision to place them on IR also coincided with the confidence McVay and the coaching staff have in the depth of the offensive line room.