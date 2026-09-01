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Rams announce team captains for 2026 season

Aug 31, 2026 at 06:18 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, tight end Tyler Higbee, running back Kyren Williams, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Kobie Turner, defensive end Myles Garrett, inside linebacker Nate Landman, safety Quentin Lake, cornerback Trent McDuffie and long snapper Joe Cardonawere voted by their teammates as team captains for the 2026 season, head coach Sean McVay announced after Monday's practice.

"We've got as much leadership as we've ever had since I've been the coach here," McVay said. "... A lot of a lot of great leaders that we have, but those 11 guys represent a lot of the things that, really all the things that we want to be about. I think what's cool is all of the position rooms and position groups are reflected with those 11 guys."

Stafford will be a captain for the sixth-straight year, Williams for the second-straight. For Higbee, it's the second time he's been a captain and first since 2023. Shelton and Adams are both first-time Rams captains.

Meanwhile, Turner and Lake will both serve as captains for the third-straight year. Landman, a free agent signee last offseason who was extended in-season, earns the captain nod for a second-consecutive year after doing so in his first as a Ram. Garrett, McDuffie and Cardona are team captains in their first season as Rams, though Garrett and Cardona have been captains before with the Browns and Patriots respectively.

The Rams kick off the 2026 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against the 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL's first-ever game in Australia (5:35 p.m. PT, Netflix).

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