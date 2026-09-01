Rams announce team captains for 2026 season

"We've got as much leadership as we've ever had since I've been the coach here," McVay said. "... A lot of a lot of great leaders that we have, but those 11 guys represent a lot of the things that, really all the things that we want to be about. I think what's cool is all of the position rooms and position groups are reflected with those 11 guys."

Stafford will be a captain for the sixth-straight year, Williams for the second-straight. For Higbee, it's the second time he's been a captain and first since 2023. Shelton and Adams are both first-time Rams captains.

Meanwhile, Turner and Lake will both serve as captains for the third-straight year. Landman, a free agent signee last offseason who was extended in-season, earns the captain nod for a second-consecutive year after doing so in his first as a Ram. Garrett, McDuffie and Cardona are team captains in their first season as Rams, though Garrett and Cardona have been captains before with the Browns and Patriots respectively.