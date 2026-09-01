Matthew Stafford No. 4 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has made his third -straight appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list, voted on by the players.
The reigning NFL MVP, Stafford comes in at No. 4 this year, his highest appearance ever on the list.
Stafford led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) last season; his 46 passing touchdowns set a new single-season career-high. Stafford also earned First-Team All-Pro recognition for the first time in his career as he helped guide the No. 1 total offense and scoring offense in the league for the 2025 regular season.
Stafford also became the third player (fourth instance) to have 45+ passing touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season last season, joining Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers (each of the other instances won NFL MVP that season).
Stafford is the fifth Ram to appear on this year's list, joining wide receiver Puka Nacua (7), wide receiver Davante Adams (53), outside linebacker Byron Young (84) and running back Kyren Williams (89).