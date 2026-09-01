Matthew Stafford No. 4 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

The reigning NFL MVP, Stafford comes in at No. 4 this year, his highest appearance ever on the list.

Stafford led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) last season; his 46 passing touchdowns set a new single-season career-high. Stafford also earned First-Team All-Pro recognition for the first time in his career as he helped guide the No. 1 total offense and scoring offense in the league for the 2025 regular season.

Stafford also became the third player (fourth instance) to have 45+ passing touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season last season, joining Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers (each of the other instances won NFL MVP that season).