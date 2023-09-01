Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

New Rams OL Kevin Dotson eager to make most of new opportunity

Aug 31, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Offensive linemanKevin Dotson walked out onto the practice field beneath the clear blue Southern California sky to practice with his new Rams teammates for the first time.

After three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dotson is now in Los Angeles with a fresh start he's eager to take advantage of.

"It's a new opportunity," Dotson told theRams.com after Wednesday's practice. "I like the places I've been now. California's a nice state to be in weather-wise, a lot of stuff to do. I like the team, I like my o-line group, so I feel like it's all going to come together."

It was seemingly only a question of when, not if, Dotson would be L.A.-bound.

Rams general manager Les Snead on Wednesday said the team had been trying to trade for Dotson throughout the preseason, but the Steelers wanted to hold onto Dotson to make sure they got through the preseason healthy and didn't end up needing him.

The Rams had also identified the Steelers early on as a potential team to reach out to in order to acquire offensive line depth, given the additions the Steelers made to their offensive line through free agency and the draft this offseason.

"And then obviously you turn on the tape, you play the Pittsburgh (Steelers), they're a fun team to watch," Snead said. "Their linemen play with an element of toughness, they like to run the ball, they like to go north and south. He's a bigger player that helps in anchoring, especially in the pocket."

That assessment reflected in Dotson's self-evaluation and also what other external evaluators saw in him.

"I feel like my strength is in run-blocking," Dotson said. "I feel like I'm pretty good in pass (blocking) also. And I'm a real team player when it comes to it. Everybody on the Steelers, they'll vouch for me knowing that I'm a good guy, so I just try to bring that energy here too."

Although Dotson was a 17-game starter at left guard for the Steelers last season, he's not limited to that position. Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday indicated Dotson could also play right guard.

"I've always loved his game," McVay said. "I think his toughness, his ability to be productive in both phases, both the run and the pass, his size, some of the ways that they played in Pittsburgh was something that made it a fun evaluation for us. He can play both the left and the right side. I thought he did a good job being able to play on the right side a little bit this preseason and he's got a bunch of experience."

Wednesday was Dotson's first practice with his new team; thus, the initial vision for him for the time being is getting him acclimated. At a minimum, though, he'll be able to provide value depth that Los Angeles didn't have in wake of attrition due to injuries last season.

Dotson, meanwhile, is ready to use this new opportunity to prove himself.

"I know what I'm capable of," Dotson said. "I know the Steelers knew what I was capable of, but it's a business. You got to do what you have to do be great. They did what they had to do, I've got to take full advantage of the opportunity and see what I can do when it comes to next year. If I can show that I'm the guy, either I'll be here, or or I'll be – whatever happens, I'm just waiting for it."

Related Content

news

McVay: WR Cooper Kupp has setback with hamstring; day-to-day with muscle strain

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the team prepares for next week's 2023 season-opener against the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

2023 Breakout Candidates: Rookie Class

In the final installment of our Breakout Candidates series, J.B. Long takes a look at the 2023 class and considers which rookies could make the biggest impact in Year 1.
news

Rams sign 16 players to initial practice squad for 2023 season

The Los Angeles Rams have assembled their initial practice squad for the 2023 season. 
news

Rams name 2023 season captains 

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their team captains for the 2023 season.
news

Top Takeaways from GM Les Snead's press conference on initial 53-man roster for 2023: Offensive line, outside linebacker, and more

Here are some of the key things we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference following the team announcing its initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.
news

El roster inicial de los Rams, con 15 novatos, no espanta a Sean McVay

Solo 25 jugadores repiten en el roster inicial de los Rams de Los Ángeles, con mayor profundidad en línea ofensiva y alas cerradas, pero con otros departamentos aún en construcción
news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference on initial 53-man roster for 2023: Logan Bruss, kicker position, and more 

Here are some of the key things we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the team announcing its initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. 
news

53-Man Roster Takeaways: All 14 drafted rookies make squad

As the Los Angeles Rams trimmed their roster to 53 on Tuesday, J.B. Long provides his thoughts on all 14 drafted rookies making the roster, reacts to Stetson Bennett being established as the backup QB, and observes how the team enters the season with a renewed and revamped offensive line.
news

Rams announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
news

Rams waive 36 players ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have trimmed their 2023 roster down to 53 players. 
news

Rams trade for Steelers OL Kevin Dotson

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired offensive lineman Kevin Dotson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
Advertising