Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Bobby Brown III

Jul 08, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III﻿.

How He Got Here: The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Brown was drafted in the fourth round (117th overall) by the Rams this year, using one of the selections acquired in a draft-day trade with the 49ers for the 88th overall pick. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, he tallied 57 total tackles (10.5 for loss) and six sacks while starting 23 of 35 games in three seasons at Texas A&M.

What's Next: The offseason departures of Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox are naturally going to create more opportunities for the younger Rams players in run game coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson's group, which means there's a chance for Brown to contribute right away as a rookie. His frame would make him an asset defending against the run, with long arms that could help swat down opposing quarterbacks' passes. Brown also blocked a field goal in college, so it's possible he could find a role with that phase of special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis' unit.

Bet You Didn't Know: Brown is 20 years old (will be 21 in August).

Quotable: "Me being completely honest with myself, I feel like I haven't really made the transition (yet), other than being drafted, of course, but I feel like I'm still learning. Even if I was a 10 year veteran, I still would be a lifelong learner. So I don't think I've completely made the transition yet. But also, I would say it just showed me that I'm not a premier defensive lineman no more – I have to learn all over again. And I have to be just as humble as I was pretty much like my freshman year." – Bobby Brown III on June 4

PHOTOS: Best moments from Bobby Brown III's first Rams offseason

Take a look back at rookie defensive tackle Bobby Brown III's first offseason with the Los Angeles Rams.

E_TOW_5123
1 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_2611
2 / 24
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
E_TOWL1986
3 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2401
4 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_6939
5 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9888
6 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9684
7 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4408
8 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9231
9 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL1115
10 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4236
11 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9595
12 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL8555
13 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5334
14 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5295
15 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9636
16 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3135
17 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5641
18 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4332
19 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL8907
20 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9071
21 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_2647
22 / 24
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
E_TOWL6625
23 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_7484
24 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Newcomer update: Ernest Jones

Continuing our training camp preview series spotlighting players new to the Rams roster in 2021, theRams.com examines rookie linebacker Ernest Jones. 
news

Newcomer update: Tutu Atwell

With training camp coming up later this month, theRams.com continues a series of updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2021 with rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell.
news

Newcomer update: DeSean Jackson

With training camp coming up later this month, theRams.com begins a series of updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2021 with wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
news

Jalen Ramsey named NFL's No. 1 lockdown corner by NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks

Ranking the league's top five lockdown cornerbacks, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks puts the Rams' Jalen Ramsey at the top of his list. 
news

Jake Funk's resolve helps him continue to defy the odds

No matter what hurdle has been thrown his way, Rams running back Jake Funk has managed to clear it with an unwavering self-confidence.
news

Rams' acquisition of Matthew Stafford most impactful 2021 offseason trade, per CBS Sports

CBS Sports says the Rams getting quarterback Matthew Stafford was the most impactful trade made this offseason.  
news

DeSean Jackson ve una conexión clara entre él y Matthew Stafford, Rams y equipos de calibre de campeonato

Ya sea el nuevo mariscal de campo Matthew Stafford o las aspiraciones de campeonato de los Rams, no es difícil para el receptor abierto DeSean Jackson establecer conexiones con ambos.
news

PFF: Rams have No. 4 defensive line unit in NFL entering 2021 season

Ranking every NFL team's defensive line ahead of the 2021 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus places the Rams' unit in the top five.
news

PFF: Aaron Donald No. 1 interior defender heading into 2021 season

Ranking the top interior defenders ahead of the 2021 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus placed Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald atop its list. 
news

NFL.com's Adam Schein: Hop on the Cam Akers bandwagon

NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein's annual bandwagons to hop on includes Rams second-year running back Cam Akers. 
news

Where are They Now? Mike Lansford

Although known for his accurate kicks and ability to come through in clutch situations, Mike Lansford's success with the Rams didn't come without its fair share of obstacles and setbacks.
Advertising