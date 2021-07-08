Newcomer update: Bobby Brown III

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III﻿.

How He Got Here: The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Brown was drafted in the fourth round (117th overall) by the Rams this year, using one of the selections acquired in a draft-day trade with the 49ers for the 88th overall pick. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, he tallied 57 total tackles (10.5 for loss) and six sacks while starting 23 of 35 games in three seasons at Texas A&M.

What's Next: The offseason departures of Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox are naturally going to create more opportunities for the younger Rams players in run game coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson's group, which means there's a chance for Brown to contribute right away as a rookie. His frame would make him an asset defending against the run, with long arms that could help swat down opposing quarterbacks' passes. Brown also blocked a field goal in college, so it's possible he could find a role with that phase of special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis' unit.

Bet You Didn't Know: Brown is 20 years old (will be 21 in August).