Newcomer update: Bobby Wagner

How He Got Here: Released by the Seahawks on March 12, Wagner was a free agent for the first time in his career after spending his first 10 years in the NFL in Seattle. Shortly thereafter, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and defensive back Jalen Ramsey texted him to try to recruit him to Los Angeles. Whatever they said in their pitches, and based on how Wagner's free agent visit to the team's facility went, it all clearly worked – Wagner and the Rams agreed to terms on a five-year deal on March 31.

What's Next: Building chemistry with second-year linebacker Ernest Jones. As the Rams assessed whether it was worth pursuing Wagner, general manager Les Snead said they discussed as a staff whether they could find ways to play both him and Jones on the field at the same time. Ultimately, they came to the conclusion it was feasible, so after getting some jog-through reps in this spring during organized team activities, one of his most important tasks this spring will be getting used to playing alongside Jones for when Los Angeles deploys those packages.

Bet You Didn't Know: While Wagner is fully focused on the present, he's also got an eye toward the future and wants to own an NFL team someday. To that end, the Rams are already assisting in that learning process, setting up opportunities for him to meet with members of different departments earlier this spring.