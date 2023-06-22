Newcomer update: Byron Young

Quotable: "He's doing a good job. We're throwing a lot at him. I think (Outside Linebackers Coach) Joe Coniglio has done an outstanding job in general, really with a lot of those rookies. Whether it's Byron, Ochaun, you look at Nick, three rookie draft picks from the outside linebacker spot. But Byron, incredible athleticism. He looks like he's chiseled out of granite out here (laughs). But he plays with a relentless motor. He's conscientious, he's coachable as hell. And I think he's really going to only continue to get better." – McVay after Day 1 of mandatory minicamp