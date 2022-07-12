Newcomer Update: Daniel Hardy

How He Got Here: The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on sixth, taking him 235th overall in the seventh round.

What's Next: Competing for playing time. The Rams are searching for a new edge starter opposite Leonard Floyd following Von Miller's departure in free agency, which, like the cornerback rotation, means there are snaps to potentially be earned for younger players. Of course Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett return, but Hardy will have a chance to get into the rotation. Hardy told theRams.com in May that he's willing to do anything to earn a spot on the team, even if that's playing special teams again as he did in college.

Bet You Didn't Know: At this point, it probably doesn't come as a surprise, but Hardy also has a multi-sport background much like his Rams draft classmates. He primarily played basketball in high school before playing football his senior season. In that lone year playing football, he played both wide receiver and linebacker and was an all-state honoree at both positions.