Newcomer Update: Daniel Hardy

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union starting up later this month, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie outside linebacker Daniel Hardy.
How He Got Here: The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on sixth, taking him 235th overall in the seventh round.
What's Next: Competing for playing time. The Rams are searching for a new edge starter opposite Leonard Floyd following Von Miller's departure in free agency, which, like the cornerback rotation, means there are snaps to potentially be earned for younger players. Of course Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett return, but Hardy will have a chance to get into the rotation. Hardy told theRams.com in May that he's willing to do anything to earn a spot on the team, even if that's playing special teams again as he did in college.
Bet You Didn't Know: At this point, it probably doesn't come as a surprise, but Hardy also has a multi-sport background much like his Rams draft classmates. He primarily played basketball in high school before playing football his senior season. In that lone year playing football, he played both wide receiver and linebacker and was an all-state honoree at both positions.
Quotable: "I know (outside linebackers coach) Thad (Bogardus) is really excited about being able to work with Daniel Hardy. The thing that's appealing about him is, Joe DeCamillis and Jeremy Springer, our special teams guys, really liked him as well. He's got great athleticism. He can play in space. Typically, if you're able to find a guy from that outside linebacker position that's able to contribute on special teams, that's a big double-thumbs up in terms of some of the versatility he can add if he is able to compete to make it onto the 48." – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Hardy following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft