Newcomer update: Earnest Brown IV

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV﻿.

How He Got Here: The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Brown was drafted in the fifth round (174th overall) by the Rams, using one of the selections acquired in a draft-day trade with the Texans for the 170th pick. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, he recorded 70 total tackles (18.5 for loss), seven sacks and nine pass breakups in 40 games across four seasons at Northwestern.

What's Next: Similar to draft classmate Bobby Brown III, there's an opportunity for some reps to be earned for Earnest Brown with Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox gone. The Rams like Earnest's positional flexibility along the defensive line – general manager Les Snead said after Day 3 of the draft that "he's someone that can add versatility of maybe playing inside and also outside a little bit like Morgan Fox at times" – a trait that will add value to the group and make him an intriguing player to watch during camp.

Bet You Didn't Know: In high school, Brown played varsity basketball and also competed in track & field (shot put and discus events).