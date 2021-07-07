Newcomer update: Ernest Jones

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie linebacker Ernest Jones﻿.

How He Got Here: The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Jones was drafted in the third round (103rd overall) by the Rams. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, he amassed 199 total tackles, six QB hits, five pass breakups, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 26 games (21 starts) across three seasons at the University of South Carolina.

What's Next: Jones joins a linebacker room now led by Chris Shula – who previously coached outside linebackers exclusively – with starters Kenny Young, Troy Reeder and Micah Kiser all returning, plus Travin Howard back at full strength after missing last season with a torn meniscus. Jones could work his way into the rotation and get some opportunities this fall, but the amount of returning experience and depth might mean a special teams role initially – look no further than his tackling production to see why he could be an asset for special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis on L.A.'s kickoff or punt coverage units, or both.

Bet You Didn't Know: Jones getting drafted by Los Angeles reunited him with Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown, who held the latter position at South Carolina during Jones' sophomore season in 2019.