Newcomer update: Stetson Bennett

What's Next: Continuing to learn the offense. The playcalls come in fast and in an earpiece, which is different from the college level where those are primarily relayed via signs and hand signals from the sideline. It's going to continue to be a transition, but one that Bennett has handled capably this spring. Rams general manager Les Snead on the Rich Eisen Show on May 11 said that "on paper," their vision is to have Bennett backup Stafford.

Quotable: "I think he's taking it a day at a time, but I've been really pleased with him. These settings, especially without the pads on, quarterbacks can't get tackled, but I think you've seen steady progress. (Quarterbacks Coach/Pass Game Specialist) Zac Robinson's done a great job with him as well as (Offensive Coordinator) Michael LaFleur. But the one thing that does stand out is when the ball is in Stetson's hands, (the) game makes sense to him. He's got a good feel for being able to get through progressions quickly. He can feel space on the backend as it relates to just, hey, there's a lot of different coverage contours that he's seeing, but he feels open areas and he can get through things quickly. And you love the athleticism, but there's still a lot of work to be done. But I like his demeanor. He just stays nice and steady, doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low, and he's a fun guy to be around." – Rams head coach Sean McVay after Day 2 of mandatory minicamp