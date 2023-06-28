Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Stetson Bennett

Jun 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is quarterback Stetson Bennett.

How He Got Here: The Rams used their fourth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Bennett, taking him 128th overall in the fourth round.

What's Next: Continuing to learn the offense. The playcalls come in fast and in an earpiece, which is different from the college level where those are primarily relayed via signs and hand signals from the sideline. It's going to continue to be a transition, but one that Bennett has handled capably this spring. Rams general manager Les Snead on the Rich Eisen Show on May 11 said that "on paper," their vision is to have Bennett backup Stafford.

Bet You Didn't Know: Bennett had only 12 turnover-worthy plays last season, according to Pro Football Focus, which defines the metric as "a pass that has a high percentage chance to be intercepted or a poor job of taking care of the ball and fumbling." That mark was 28th-fewest in the country.

Quotable: "I think he's taking it a day at a time, but I've been really pleased with him. These settings, especially without the pads on, quarterbacks can't get tackled, but I think you've seen steady progress. (Quarterbacks Coach/Pass Game Specialist) Zac Robinson's done a great job with him as well as (Offensive Coordinator) Michael LaFleur. But the one thing that does stand out is when the ball is in Stetson's hands, (the) game makes sense to him. He's got a good feel for being able to get through progressions quickly. He can feel space on the backend as it relates to just, hey, there's a lot of different coverage contours that he's seeing, but he feels open areas and he can get through things quickly. And you love the athleticism, but there's still a lot of work to be done. But I like his demeanor. He just stays nice and steady, doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low, and he's a fun guy to be around." – Rams head coach Sean McVay after Day 2 of mandatory minicamp

Related Links

ROOKIE PHOTOS: Stetson Bennett's first offseason with the Rams

From Athens, Georgia to Los Angeles, California, take a look through photos of former University of Georgia walk-on turned two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett in his first offseason with the Los Angeles Rams. Full player bio here

