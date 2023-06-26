Newcomer update: Kobie Turner

How He Got Here: The Rams used their third selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Turner, taking him 89th overall in the third round.

What's Next: Finding a role in the defensive line rotation. Los Angeles lost Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson in free agency, so even with the return of Larrell Murchison and Marquise Copeland, there's still some snaps up for grabs alongside Aaron Donald because of Gaines and Robinson's departures.

Bet You Didn't Know: According to Pro Football Focus, Turner's 93.1 run defense grade was highest among all Power Five interior defensive linemen in 2022.