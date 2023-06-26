Newcomer update: Kobie Turner

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner.
How He Got Here: The Rams used their third selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Turner, taking him 89th overall in the third round.
What's Next: Finding a role in the defensive line rotation. Los Angeles lost Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson in free agency, so even with the return of Larrell Murchison and Marquise Copeland, there's still some snaps up for grabs alongside Aaron Donald because of Gaines and Robinson's departures.
Bet You Didn't Know: According to Pro Football Focus, Turner's 93.1 run defense grade was highest among all Power Five interior defensive linemen in 2022.
Quotable: "I think Kobie Turner on the defensive side of the ball, he's done an amazing job. I've really been impressed with just his professionalism. He shines. His relentless effort to the football and then being able to just understand the nuances of what we're asking of him." – McVay after Day 1 of mandatory minicamp
With the 89th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner. Known for his prowess both on and off the field, Turner showcases his versatility as a formidable defensive lineman and a talented musician/vocalist. Take a look through photos capturing his first season in the NFL. Full player bio here