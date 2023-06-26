Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Kobie Turner

Jun 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner.

230626_NewcomerUpdateTurner_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their third selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Turner, taking him 89th overall in the third round.

What's Next: Finding a role in the defensive line rotation. Los Angeles lost Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson in free agency, so even with the return of Larrell Murchison and Marquise Copeland, there's still some snaps up for grabs alongside Aaron Donald because of Gaines and Robinson's departures.

Bet You Didn't Know: According to Pro Football Focus, Turner's 93.1 run defense grade was highest among all Power Five interior defensive linemen in 2022.

Quotable: "I think Kobie Turner on the defensive side of the ball, he's done an amazing job. I've really been impressed with just his professionalism. He shines. His relentless effort to the football and then being able to just understand the nuances of what we're asking of him." – McVay after Day 1 of mandatory minicamp

Related Links

ROOKIE PHOTOS: Rams DL Kobie Turner's first few weeks in the NFL

With the 89th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner. Known for his prowess both on and off the field, Turner showcases his versatility as a formidable defensive lineman and a talented musician/vocalist. Take a look through photos capturing his first season in the NFL. Full player bio here

E_TOW30651
1 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19778
2 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32718
3 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12849
4 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38803
5 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_230618_blackontheblock_7944
6 / 35
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_230618_blackontheblock_8254
7 / 35
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_230618_blackontheblock_8147
8 / 35
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_230618_blackontheblock_8333
9 / 35
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_TOW34248
10 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35837
11 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35602
12 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38687
13 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32293
14 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28257
15 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37334
16 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW33337
17 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32332
18 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32234
19 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37408
20 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38338
21 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39134
22 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21634
23 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19892
24 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW23756
25 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29480
26 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15572
27 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37437
28 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_2RH22208
29 / 35
E_1RH15815
30 / 35
E_1RH15784
31 / 35
E_TOW38993
32 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39007
33 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39017
34 / 35
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner during 2023 Organized Team Activities (OTAs)
35 / 35

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner during 2023 Organized Team Activities (OTAs)

Advertising