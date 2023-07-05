Newcomer update: Warren McClendon Jr.

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr..
How He Got Here: The Rams used their sixth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on McClendon, taking him 174th overall in the fifth round.
What's Next: Getting healthy. McClendon missed time during OTAs and minicamp tending to what McVay described as a "knee issue," so that comes first before determining any sort of role within this group. McVay indicated McClendon was being held out for precautionary reasons. McVay also said he doesn't any players to be limited when the team reports to UC Irvine for training camp on July 25.
Bet You Didn't Know: While he primarily played right tackle at Georgia, he did gain experience at left tackle as well, regularly moving over to that spot in-game throughout last season, according to Bleacher Report NFL Scout Brandon Thorn.
Quotable: "Got to continue to be able to figure out, alright, what's going to be our best five combination up front. It'll be good to be able to get some of these guys out there with (OL) Joe Noteboom, you get AJ back from his absence that he'll have this week and get (OL) Warren McClendon where he's kind of missed some time here and there. Just being smart with just a little knee issue." – McVay after Day 1 of minicamp