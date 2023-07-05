Newcomer update: Warren McClendon Jr.

How He Got Here: The Rams used their sixth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on McClendon, taking him 174th overall in the fifth round.

What's Next: Getting healthy. McClendon missed time during OTAs and minicamp tending to what McVay described as a "knee issue," so that comes first before determining any sort of role within this group. McVay indicated McClendon was being held out for precautionary reasons. McVay also said he doesn't any players to be limited when the team reports to UC Irvine for training camp on July 25.

Bet You Didn't Know: While he primarily played right tackle at Georgia, he did gain experience at left tackle as well, regularly moving over to that spot in-game throughout last season, according to Bleacher Report NFL Scout Brandon Thorn.