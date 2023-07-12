Newcomer update: Zach Evans

Quotable: "I think when you talk about Zach, a little bit different because a player of his caliber in the latter parts of the Draft, and you're saying, okay, because of the draft capital that we had, where I believe we still had four picks remaining at that point, and you're saying, 'Alright, you're just going to have three now instead of four,' it made a lot of sense. And I think he has a nice skillset that complements Cam, compliments Kyren Williams, (running back) Ronnie Rivers is a guy that got a little bit of action as well. And so I think you're always still looking at complimentary skillsets, whether that's in a receiver, tight end, running back room. And that was kind of the appealing thing about Zach." – McVay after Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft