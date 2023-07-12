Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Zach Evans

Jul 12, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie running back Zach Evans.

230712_NewcomerUpdateZachEvans_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their 11th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Evans, taking him 215th overall in the sixth round.

What's Next: Finding a role in the running back rotation. Even with the Rams signing running back Sony Michel after minicamp, Evans still has the opportunity to carve out a role because of a skillset the complements the rest of the group.

Bet You Didn't Know: Evans' 6.5 yards per carry in 2022 was 10th-highest nationally.

Quotable: "I think when you talk about Zach, a little bit different because a player of his caliber in the latter parts of the Draft, and you're saying, okay, because of the draft capital that we had, where I believe we still had four picks remaining at that point, and you're saying, 'Alright, you're just going to have three now instead of four,' it made a lot of sense. And I think he has a nice skillset that complements Cam, compliments Kyren Williams, (running back) Ronnie Rivers is a guy that got a little bit of action as well. And so I think you're always still looking at complimentary skillsets, whether that's in a receiver, tight end, running back room. And that was kind of the appealing thing about Zach." – McVay after Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

