The NFC playoff picture entering Week 15, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams remain in possession of the No. 3 seed in the NFC as the NFC West division leader, by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seahawks. While the Packers won in Week 14, the Saints' loss has created a tight race between them, Green Bay and Los Angeles over the final three weeks of the season.

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 15:

1. Green Bay Packers (10-3): The Packers' win over the Lions, coupled with the Eagles defeating the Saints, caused Green Bay to leap New Orleans for the top seed via a head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans.

2. New Orleans Saints (10-3): Although the Saints have the same record as the Packers after Sunday's loss, they are the No. 2 seed because their Week 3 loss to the Packers gives Green Bay the head-to-head tiebreaker.

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4): Los Angeles remained atop the NFC West following a Thursday Night Football victory over the New England Patriots.

4. Washington Football Team (6-7): Washington's win over the 49ers, along with the Giants' loss to the Cardinals, vaulted it into the NFC East lead. Edge rusher and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Chase Young had a huge game (six total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble return for a touchdown), but starting quarterback Alex Smith strained his calf in the win.

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-4): The Seahawks dismantled the winless Jets 40-3 on Sunday to remain in second place in the NFC West and keep pace with the Rams.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5): Tampa Bay defeated the Vikings 26-14 on Sunday to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

7. Arizona Cardinals (7-6): A win over the Giants, plus losses by the Vikings and Bears, gave the Cardinals some breathing room in the fight for the final wild card spot, but the margin is slim.

In the hunt: Minnesota Vikings (6-7); Chicago Bears (6-7); San Francisco 49ers (5-8); Detroit Lions (5-8); New York Giants (5-8); Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1); Dallas Cowboys (4-9).