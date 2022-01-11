NFC Playoff Picture entering Wild Card Round: How other game outcomes influence the Rams' path if they advance

The Rams begin postseason play hosting the Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Monday night is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, locally on ABC7).

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture heading Super Wild Card Weekend:

1. Green Bay Packers (13-4): The Packers already clinched the No. 1 seed prior and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs prior to Week 18, so their 37-30 loss to the Lions in the regular season finale was inconsequential. They have a first-round bye and are off this week.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4): With a 41-17 win over the Panthers and Rams loss to the 49ers in Week 18, the Buccaneers captured the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They will host the No. 7-seed Eagles on Sunday at 10 a.m. pacific time (FOX).

3. Dallas Cowboys (12-5): The Cowboys' win over the Eagles, plus losses by the Rams and Cardinals, moved them up one spot and allowed them to capture the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They host the No. 6-seed 49ers on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. pacific time (CBS and Nickelodeon).

4. Los Angeles Rams (12-5): Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to San Francisco snapped a five-game win streak and dropped them two spots to the No. 4 seed in the playoff standings. However, they still clinched the NFC West title and hosting at least one playoff game thanks to the Cardinals falling to the Seahawks.

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5): Arizona lost to Seattle 38-30 in Week 18, leaving them as the No. 5 seed in the NFC since the Rams still clinched the division title.

6. San Francisco 49ers (10-7): Facing a win-and-in scenario, the 49ers stayed in the playoff picture with their win over the Rams in Week 18.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8): The Eagles clinched a Wild Card spot in Week 17, so the only outcome of Week 18 was whether they were going to be the No. 6 seed or the No. 7 seed based on the outcome of the Rams-49ers game. Their loss to the Cowboys, coupled with the 49ers' win, pushed them down to the No. 7 seed.

What's on the line for the Rams in the Wild Card round, and how other results influence their path: Win, and advance to the divisional round. Lose, and season ends.

If the Rams win, here are the scenarios for who they would face in the Divisional Round and what fans should be watching for as Super Wild Card Weekend plays out: