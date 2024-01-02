Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

NFC playoff picture: No. 6 seed or No. 7 seed in play for Rams in Week 18, plus which games will impact Wild Card round opponent

Jan 01, 2024 at 04:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are in the playoffs, having clinched a postseason berth with their 26-25 win over the Giants and the Seahawks' loss to the Steelers in Week 17.

Currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC, Los Angeles closes out the regular season with a road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX). While San Francisco has clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, L.A. could possess either the No. 6 seed or the No. 7 seed, depending on what happens in Week 18.

Here is a look at those scenarios.:

No. 6 seed

The Rams can keep the No. 6 seed with a win or tie, or a Packers loss or tie.

No. 7 seed

If the Rams lose and the Packers win, the Packers would move up to the No. 6 seed and the Rams down to the No. 7 seed because of the Packers having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams.

Wild Card Round opponent

The Rams will be on the road in the Wild Card round going against either the Lions, Eagles or Cowboys – all of which are still in contention for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.

Thus, the games that will impact the Rams' playoff-opening opponent, listed by kickoff time in chronological order:

  • Lions vs. Vikings – 10 a.m. PT, FOX
  • Packers vs. Bears – 1:25 p.m. PT, CBS
  • Eagles at Giants – 1:25 p.m. PT, CBS
  • Cowboys at Commanders – 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX

