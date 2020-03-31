NFL clubs approve 14-team playoff format

NFL clubs have approved the expansion of the playoffs to 14 teams, the league announced Tuesday.

The AFC and NFC will each get one additional wild card team. Only the No. 1 seed in each conference will receive a first-round bye. The remaining division champions in each conference with the best records will receive the No. 2, 3, and 4 seeds, followed by the next three teams per conference with the best records seeded 5, 6, and 7.

If enacted this past season, the Los Angeles Rams would have earned the No. 7 seed and traveled to No. 2 seed Green Bay in a NFC Wild Card game.

AFC and NFC Wild Card games will feature the 2 seed hosting the 7 seed, the 3 seed hosting the 6 seed and the 4 seed hosting the 5 seed.

Wild Card Weekend for the 2020 season will consist of three games on Saturday, January 9, and three games on Sunday, January 10, 2021. ​The two new Wild Card games will be televised by CBS and NBC. CBS will also produce a separate game telecast to air on Nickelodeon geared toward a younger audience.