Monday, Jul 20, 2020 03:22 PM

NFL.com predicts Rams TE Tyler Higbee will earn first Pro Bowl nod in 2020

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Looking ahead to the 2020 season, Around the NFL writer Marc Sessler surveyed each team's roster to predict one future first-time Pro Bowl player. His prime candidate from the Rams: tight end Tyler Higbee.

For Sessler, the selection of Higbee tied into the Rams' increased use of their tight ends as the season progressed and that trend continuing in 2020, as well as Higbee's statistical accomplishments.

"Flinging three quiet campaigns into the rearview mirror, Higbee latched onto 69 grabs for 734 yards and three scores," Sessler wrote as part of his explanation. "He finished second among tight ends in yards per route run (3.53) and explosive plays of 15+ yards (13) when facing zone coverages, according to PFF. Evidence suggests Mr. McVay harbors even larger plans for his tight ends inside a transitioning attack."

Higbee will look to build on a 2019 season that ended with franchise records for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end, as well as a career-high in receiving touchdowns. A large chunk of that production came across Weeks 13-16, when he became just the fourth tight end in league history to record four straight 100-yard receiving games.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year, McVay didn't go so far as making the same prediction as Sessler, but did express confidence that Higbee could carry over his strong finish from 2019 into 2020.

"I thought that was something that was great for him to be able to maximize those opportunities and we think he's got a very bright future," McVay said in late February.

For the rest of Sessler's picks, click here.

