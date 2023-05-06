Get to know Georgia QB Stetson Bennett | Pick 128

The Rams used their fourth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was chosen in the fourth round, 128th overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Award-winning walk-on
A former walk-on, Bennett took home the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the nation's outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
2) "The Mailman" nickname origins
According to The Sporting News, Bennett's nickname The Mailman comes from wearing a US Postal Service hat to recruiting showcases across the country in high school to help him stand out since he didn't have the most physically-imposing frame.
He told Bleacher Report a friend's dad is the mayor of a small town. Bennett saw the hat one day and asked if he could wear it, and the rest is history.
Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett from his time at Georgia.
3) Self-taught musician
Bennett taught himself how to play guitar.
4) Familiar number
Just as he did at Georgia, Bennett will wear jersey no. 13 with the Rams.
5) Comfortable at SoFi Stadium
Bennett's final college football game took place in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship at SoFi Stadium, where he completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards with four passing touchdowns plus two rushing touchdowns to earn offensive MVP honors. That performance also helped the Bulldogs put up 65 points, most in a BCS/College Football Playoff title game.