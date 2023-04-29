READ: Stetson Bennett looking forward to learning from Matthew Stafford

"What is unique about him, it was pleasantly unique," Rams Director of Draft Management J.W. Jordan said. "Like I said, like a lot of times when you watch a guy like that who's on a great team and has all these great players around him, and you watch him and you realize he's just handing the ball off. With him, what's unique is he's a winner, and he was what he was – not the main reason, but, you know, one of those. He led them, he legitimately led them to those national championships. He wasn't just there as part of the team, and that's what you look for, that's what you want."

"The other thing that having a longer career like that affords you the opportunity to see is how they're gonna handle adversity," added Kellen Clemens, who helped on quarterback draft work. "He gets benched in '21, and then comes back and then wins back-to-back national championships. So I think that affords you the luxury of being able to get a more complete picture maybe than somebody who hasn't faced that."

Is there satisfaction for Bennett being on the other side of that process of convincing teams that what he's done translates to the next level, and knowing that Rams head coach Sean McVay has bought into what Bennett has said about himself?