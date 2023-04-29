READ: Rams select Georgia QB Stetson Bennett with 128th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

A 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Bennett started all 15 games for the back-to-back national champion Bulldogs, completing 68.3% of his pass attempts for 4,127 yards with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition for his performance and finished the season ranked sixth nationally in passing yards and 10th in completion percentage.