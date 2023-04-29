Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams select Georgia QB Stetson Bennett with 128th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams have a new addition to their quarterback room.

Los Angeles on Saturday selected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett No. 128 overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Bennett started all 15 games for the back-to-back national champion Bulldogs, completing 68.3% of his pass attempts for 4,127 yards with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition for his performance and finished the season ranked sixth nationally in passing yards and 10th in completion percentage.

Up until Saturday, starter Matthew Stafford had been the only quarterback on Los Angeles' roster. John Wolford and Bryce Perkins became free agents and

2023-draft-central-16x9

Advertising