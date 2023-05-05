Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner | Pick 89

May 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams used their third selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Wake Forest defensive lineman Kobie Turner, who was chosen in the third round, 89th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Don't stop the music

An accomplished musician and vocalist, Turner is passionate about making music and can play the guitar, organ and clarinet. He posts related content on his Instagram.

And, his nickname is "The Conductor."

2) Not an offensive lineman at first

When Turner originally walked on to the University of Richmond football program, he was a walk-on tight end.

3) Making the grade

At 92.2, Turner was Pro Football Focus' fourth highest-graded defensive tackle in college football in 2022. He held up especially well against the run, with a 93.1 run defense grade.

4) Wedding bells in his future

Turner got engaged one week before the 2023 NFL Draft.

5) Familiar with both sides of the line of scrimmage

A two-year starter at Clifton (Virginia) Centerville High, Turner played both offensive line and defensive line and earned First-Team All-District honors for both.

