Get to know Wingate P Ethan Evans | Pick 223

1) Longtime soccer player

Soccer was what Evans initially played, doing so for 15 years. And before he starting punting, he was primarily a kickoff specialist – hence having that experience on his college resume.

2) Has done more than punting

Evans logged one career rushing attempt in college.

3) Big superhero movie and anime guy

Evans' favorite movie, according to his school bio, is Zack Snyder's Justice League. He also likes anime – his favorite show is Naruto.

4) Passionate about weight lifting

An exercise science major at Wingate, per his school bio, Evans wants to one day be a strength coach.

5) Rare Wingate company