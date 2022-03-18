Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five things to know about new Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson

Mar 17, 2022 at 05:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ on a three-year contract. Here are five things fans should know about the newest addition to Los Angeles' offense:

220317_FiveThingsAllenRobinson_16x9

1) Reliable hands

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson has had just six drops on 369 targets since 2019.

2) Top 100 talent

Last year, Robinson was voted one of the Top 100 players of 2021, coming in at No. 87. Overall, he has made three appearances on the list, checking in at No. 93 in 2020 and No. 31 in 2016.

3) Media friendly

In 2019, Robinson received the Good Guy Award from the Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, given annually to the player who is voted most cooperative with the media.

4) Giving back

Robinson's Within Reach foundation aims to provide educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city students in the Chicago area. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson and his foundation teamed up with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to supplement students who depend on daily meals at school.

5) Reunited

Robinson is set to team up with former Jaguars teammate Jalen Ramsey again. The two of them were teammates in Jacksonville from 2016 up until midway through the 2019 season.

Related Links

PHOTOS: New Rams WR Allen Robinson's best moments from his career

As we welcome wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Los Angeles Rams, look through photos from the best moments from his career.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) pulls in a reception in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
2 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) pulls in a reception in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) goes for a catch chased by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
3 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) goes for a catch chased by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Matt Dunham
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans defensive back Valentino Blake during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans defensive back Valentino Blake during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) plays during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 in San Diego. The Chargers won 33-14. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
5 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) plays during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 in San Diego. The Chargers won 33-14. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Brandon Browner (39) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
6 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Brandon Browner (39) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson (15) hauls in a touchdown catch with 4:59 to play in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 25, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)
7 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson (15) hauls in a touchdown catch with 4:59 to play in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 25, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)

Rick Wilson/AP2016
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. The Jaguars are not expected to use the franchise tag on free-agent receiver Allen Robinson, raising questions about the team's plan to revamp an offense that lacked play-makers in 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
8 / 42

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. The Jaguars are not expected to use the franchise tag on free-agent receiver Allen Robinson, raising questions about the team's plan to revamp an offense that lacked play-makers in 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

AJ Mast
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, left, tries to make a catch over the defense of Arizona Cardinals defensive back Bene' Benwikere during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
9 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, left, tries to make a catch over the defense of Arizona Cardinals defensive back Bene' Benwikere during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago. A porous defense is threatening to undermine a Buccaneers season that looked so promising after Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team to wins over New Orleans and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia to start the season. Last Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Bears sent the Bucs into their bye week amid questions about whether coach Dirk Koetter might fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith during a break that couldn't arrive soon enough. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)
10 / 42

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago. A porous defense is threatening to undermine a Buccaneers season that looked so promising after Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team to wins over New Orleans and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia to start the season. Last Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Bears sent the Bucs into their bye week amid questions about whether coach Dirk Koetter might fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith during a break that couldn't arrive soon enough. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

David Banks/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
11 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II, right, catches a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive back Marcell Harris during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
12 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II, right, catches a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive back Marcell Harris during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
13 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
14 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Matt Marton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a reception during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Chicago. Bears quarterback Michael Trubisky has something he didn't early last year with a healthy wide receiver Allen Robinson. Now two years removed from ACL surgery, Robinson has developed into a favorite big-play target. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)
15 / 42

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a reception during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Chicago. Bears quarterback Michael Trubisky has something he didn't early last year with a healthy wide receiver Allen Robinson. Now two years removed from ACL surgery, Robinson has developed into a favorite big-play target. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

David Banks/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson runs past Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)
16 / 42

Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson runs past Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
17 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
18 / 42

Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs the ball after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
19 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs the ball after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
20 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
21 / 42

Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
22 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) after Robinson made a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
23 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) after Robinson made a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Damiere Byrd (10) and Cole Kmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
24 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Damiere Byrd (10) and Cole Kmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Jones (26) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Robinson insisted a contract negotiation that left him playing this season on the franchise tag rather than a multiyear deal did not give him a chip on his shoulder or an extra desire to show his worth. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
25 / 42

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Jones (26) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Robinson insisted a contract negotiation that left him playing this season on the franchise tag rather than a multiyear deal did not give him a chip on his shoulder or an extra desire to show his worth. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) avoids the tackle of Houston Texans' Justin Reid (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
26 / 42

Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) avoids the tackle of Houston Texans' Justin Reid (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
27 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
28 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
29 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
30 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches a pass during the game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, November 27, 2016 Orchard, Park, NY. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 28-21. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)
31 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches a pass during the game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, November 27, 2016 Orchard, Park, NY. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 28-21. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)

Al Tielemans
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) stands during the singing of the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 in Jacksonville, Fla. (NFL Photos via AP)
32 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) stands during the singing of the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 in Jacksonville, Fla. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) un with the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
33 / 42

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) un with the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

Don Montague/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches the ball in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) during an NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Tampa Bay won 12-8. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
34 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches the ball in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) during an NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Tampa Bay won 12-8. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15), of Team Irvin, runs after the catch during the NFL Pro Bowl football game against Team Rice on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Honolulu. Team Irvin won 49-27. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
35 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15), of Team Irvin, runs after the catch during the NFL Pro Bowl football game against Team Rice on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Honolulu. Team Irvin won 49-27. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) runs a route as Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends during a NFL preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
36 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) runs a route as Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends during a NFL preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) lines up to run a pass pattern during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at Everbank Field on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Ravens defeated the Jaguars 19-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
37 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) lines up to run a pass pattern during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at Everbank Field on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Ravens defeated the Jaguars 19-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
38 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) makes a leaping touchdown catch during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at Everbank Field on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Ravens defeated the Jaguars 19-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
39 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) makes a leaping touchdown catch during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at Everbank Field on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Ravens defeated the Jaguars 19-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye (34) defends during an NFL football game at EverBank Field on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Perry Knotts via AP)
40 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye (34) defends during an NFL football game at EverBank Field on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) makes the catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. Robinson scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
41 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) makes the catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. Robinson scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson (15) runs onto the field during pregame introductions against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
42 / 42

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson (15) runs onto the field during pregame introductions against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Rick Wilson
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams, wide receiver Allen Robinson agree to terms on 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Allen Robinson on a 3-year contract. 
news

2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available on Day 2, based on Rams' needs according to experts

Based on what experts say are the Rams' biggest needs in free agency, theRams.com examines the top remaining players available on Day 2. 
news

Best of Johnny Hekker's time with the Rams

Punter Johnny Hekker had a memorable 10-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Rams release punter Johnny Hekker

The Los Angeles Rams have released veteran punter Johnny Hekker. 
news

Rams' 2022 draft picks set

Here's what the Rams' current allotment of draft picks looks like heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams place original-round tenders on restricted free agents Travin Howard and Matt Gay

Linebacker Travin Howard and kicker Matt Gay have received original-round tenders from the Rams. 
news

Andrew Whitworth and the power of belief

Retiring after a 16-year NFL career, Andrew Whitworth's time will be remembered for the belief in himself and in others on and off the field that transformed the Rams and aided the greater Los Angeles area.
news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Rams have been awarded four compensatory selections, plus one special compensatory selection in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from NFL

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is calling it a career after 16 seasons in the NFL.
news

Rams re-sign Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton will avoid restricted free agency, re-signing with the Rams on a two-year deal. 
news

Rams, Brian Allen agree to terms on three-year deal

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
Advertising