Five things to know about new Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson

1) Reliable hands

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson has had just six drops on 369 targets since 2019.

2) Top 100 talent

Last year, Robinson was voted one of the Top 100 players of 2021, coming in at No. 87. Overall, he has made three appearances on the list, checking in at No. 93 in 2020 and No. 31 in 2016.

3) Media friendly

In 2019, Robinson received the Good Guy Award from the Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, given annually to the player who is voted most cooperative with the media.

4) Giving back

Robinson's Within Reach foundation aims to provide educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city students in the Chicago area. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson and his foundation teamed up with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to supplement students who depend on daily meals at school.

5) Reunited