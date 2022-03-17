Rams, wide receiver Allen Robinson agree to terms on 3-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Allen Robinson on a 3-year contract.
An unrestricted free agent, the 28-year-old Robinson most recently spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears, amassing 293 receptions for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns in 57 games (54 starts).
As we welcome wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Los Angeles Rams, look through photos from the best moments from his career.
The Penn State product originally entered the league as a second-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. Between his time with the Jaguars and Bears, he has registered 495 receptions for 6,409 yards and 40 touchdowns in 100 career games (95 starts) across eight seasons.
Robinson is set to join a Rams wide receiver room that currently includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Landen Akers, J.J. Koski, and Warren Jackson.