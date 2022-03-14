Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, Joe Noteboom agree to terms on three-year deal 

Mar 14, 2022 at 09:20 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old Noteboom developed into a valuable reserve offensive lineman who could step in seamlessly when veteran Andrew Whitworth was sidelined due to injury. Noteboom has appeared in 47 regular season games over the last four seasons, including 17 starts – six at left guard in 2019 and 11 at left tackle across 2020 and 2021 – during the regular season. He also has appeared in six playoff games during that span, including starting against the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run, though missed the Super Bowl itself due to a chest injury sustained against the Buccaneers. He also became an important cog in the run game as the extra blocker in heavy formations when the Rams began utilizing that formation more later in the 2021 regular season.

The TCU product originally entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Rams, chosen 89th overall.

