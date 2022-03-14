Rams, Joe Noteboom agree to terms on three-year deal 

The 26-year-old Noteboom developed into a valuable reserve offensive lineman who could step in seamlessly when veteran Andrew Whitworth was sidelined due to injury. Noteboom has appeared in 47 regular season games over the last four seasons, including 17 starts – six at left guard in 2019 and 11 at left tackle across 2020 and 2021 – during the regular season. He also has appeared in six playoff games during that span, including starting against the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run, though missed the Super Bowl itself due to a chest injury sustained against the Buccaneers. He also became an important cog in the run game as the extra blocker in heavy formations when the Rams began utilizing that formation more later in the 2021 regular season.