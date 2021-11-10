Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

NFL Green teaming up with local schools and YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles for Super Bowl project to help children

Nov 10, 2021 at 09:25 AM

Local K-12 schools are invited to participate in a Super Bowl project that puts books, sports equipment, and school supplies into the hands of students in underserved communities. The Super Kids-Super Sharing initiative has been implemented in every Super Bowl host community for the past 22 years and during that time has collected hundreds of thousands of items to help local youth in the Super Bowl host communities.

For this year's Super Kids-Super Sharing project, National Football League (NFL Green) is teaming up with local schools, the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, and NFL partner Verizon. Interested schools sign up now, then collect gently used or new books, sports equipment, school supplies and games in early January. The NFL provides posters, instructions and other materials that make this project easy to implement.

On Thursday, Jan.27, 2022, a Super Kids-Super Sharing collection event will be held at the Collins and Katz YMCA. Coordinators and several students from each registered donor school will bring donated items to the collection event. Representatives from the Rams and Chargers will be on hand to greet and thank students and provide play activities after donated items are sorted. Donated items will then be shared locally with registered schools and organizations that work with children in under resourced communities.

Schools and organizations that work with local youth may sign up to receive items from Super Kids, space permitting.

Super Kids-Super Sharing provides local students an opportunity to get involved in the Super Bowl excitement by donating lightly used or new items to help those in need. The program promotes NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and wellness initiative, by sharing sports equipment among children in the community.

