Nick Scott named NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday

Rams safety Nick Scott's textbook tackle on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has earned him recognition from the NFL once again.
As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Scott is the Championship Sunday recipient for the NFL Way to Play Award.
Scott's tackle with 1:05 remaining in the first half of the NFC Championship received praise from Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter on Good Morning Football for the way he "moves his head to the side, puts his shoulder on Samuel's breast plate, doesn't take him to the ground and slam him, but is able to hit him, knock him backwards, jar the ball loose."
"This is what defensive coaches in the NFL are teaching," Carter said.
The play resulted in an incomplete pass and put the 49ers in 3rd and 8 from their own 46.
Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the youth or high school football program of their choice.
The NFL Way to Play displays the league's commitment to promoting proper playing technique at every level of football. The initiative highlights proper technique and best practices through the lens of current players, NFL Legends and head coaches. The NFL Way to Play Award recognizes current players at both the pro and high school level who exhibit excellent playing technique each week of NFL regular season and is selected by a distinguished panel of Legends including Merrill Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.
This is Scott's second NFL Way to Play Award of the playoffs, having also earned it for the Wild Card Round for his tackle on Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green.