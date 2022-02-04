Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Nick Scott named NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday

Feb 04, 2022 at 03:32 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿'s textbook tackle on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has earned him recognition from the NFL once again.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Scott is the Championship Sunday recipient for the NFL Way to Play Award.

Scott's tackle with 1:05 remaining in the first half of the NFC Championship received praise from Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter on Good Morning Football for the way he "moves his head to the side, puts his shoulder on Samuel's breast plate, doesn't take him to the ground and slam him, but is able to hit him, knock him backwards, jar the ball loose."

"This is what defensive coaches in the NFL are teaching," Carter said.

The play resulted in an incomplete pass and put the 49ers in 3rd and 8 from their own 46.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the youth or high school football program of their choice.

The NFL Way to Play displays the league's commitment to promoting proper playing technique at every level of football. The initiative highlights proper technique and best practices through the lens of current players, NFL Legends and head coaches. The NFL Way to Play Award recognizes current players at both the pro and high school level who exhibit excellent playing technique each week of NFL regular season and is selected by a distinguished panel of Legends including Merrill Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

This is Scott's second NFL Way to Play Award of the playoffs, having also earned it for the Wild Card Round for his tackle on Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green.

Related Content

news

As Rams prepare for Super Bowl LVI, Von Miller draws on experience with former team to help guide current team

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, having done so with the Denver Broncos in 2015. Six years later, he's imparting the wisdom shared with him onto his current Los Angeles teammates to help them achieve the same goal. 
news

Matthew Stafford on approach to Super Bowl: "Treat it just like every other game"

The steady approach that has helped Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford aid the team's playoff push is the same one he'll be taking into Super Bowl LVI. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller talk preparation for Bengals, Super Bowl LVI

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Thursday press conferences as the they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Super Bowl LVI "an unprecedented opportunity" for organization

The Rams are set to play in the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 30 years. Here's what the opportunity means for both the franchise and the city. 
news

Rams' postseason run aided by one-time role players capitalizing on opportunities

While core starters have deservedly received credit for the Rams' playoff push to Super Bowl LVI, role players stepping up has also played a pivotal part in that success. 
news

Andrew Whitworth: Both Rams and Bengals "have my heart"

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's second Super Bowl appearance is one that comes full circle Los Angeles set to take on the team he spent his first 11 NFL seasons with, the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

McVay: Tyler Higbee has MCL Sprain, Taylor Rapp "turning the corner in a positive way," plus updates on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on tight end Tyler Higbee, safety Taylor Rapp, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Robert Rochell as the team begins preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "I'm just so proud of this group" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford reflects on being Super Bowl-bound in his first season with the Rams. 
news

Aaron Donald ayuda a cerrar el partido en un final de Hollywood que tiene a Matthew Stafford como protagonista

El mejor jugador defensivo de la NFL y el veterano quarterback tendrán su oportunidad de buscar el anillo de campeones el 13 de febrero en SoFi Stadium.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey react to NFC Championship win over 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 20-17 win over the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Game Recap: Rams Super Bowl-bound after rallying to defeat 49ers 20-17

The Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI after knocking off the 49ers in the NFC Championship 20-17. 
Advertising