Nick Scott named NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday

Rams safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿'s textbook tackle on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has earned him recognition from the NFL once again.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Scott is the Championship Sunday recipient for the NFL Way to Play Award.

Scott's tackle with 1:05 remaining in the first half of the NFC Championship received praise from Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter on Good Morning Football for the way he "moves his head to the side, puts his shoulder on Samuel's breast plate, doesn't take him to the ground and slam him, but is able to hit him, knock him backwards, jar the ball loose."

"This is what defensive coaches in the NFL are teaching," Carter said.