Nick Scott, Troy Reeder and Sony Michel share the meaning behind their 'My Cause My Cleats' footwear

Troy Reeder – Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation

Like Scott, Reeder's cause is one he became involved in as a teenager.

A native of Hockessin, Delaware – about 10 miles outside of Wilmington – got connected to locally-based Andrew McDonough B+ (pronounced be positive) Foundation in high school and became even more involved at the University of Delaware. Similar to Penn State's THON, the University Delaware hosts a student-run philanthropy called UDance to raise money to help families impacted by cancer. Since 2007, it has raised more than $14.6 million benefitting the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation.

Reeder said that each sports team, fraternity and sorority gets a B+ Hero. For Reeder and his football teammates, that was a boy named Danny Feltwell, whom Reeder still remains close with to this day and will be attending a Rams home game this month.

"Andrew McDonough was a couple years older than me, he went to my high school before I got there, and he lost his battle with cancer," Reeder said. "And that's how the foundation got started with his dad and his family. So it's just something that's close to me because it's close to our community, and it's even closer now that I've got a chance to meet some some of the kids and build relationships with them."

When it comes to the details of the cleats, the toe features the B+ logo, with the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation on the other side. A couple of Rams head logos are also there. In the past, Reeder has incorporated the names of B+ Heroes, but this year he's doing the logo and foundation, plus the Rams logo, to help spread the word about the foundation.

Reeder wants to draw attention to the cause in part because of what the foundation offers beyond financial assistance.