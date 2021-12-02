Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 5 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Brian Allen Navy Seal Foundation Provides a comprehensive set of more than 30 essential programs for SEALS, veterans, and their families.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Set the Expectation Dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence through prevention work with men, advocacy, and engagement with agencies serving survivors and their families.

Tutu Atwell American Cancer Society A nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem.

Terrell Burgess Exception Children’s Foundation Provides the highest quality services for children and adults who are challenged with developmental, learning, and emotional barriers.

Austin Corbett Turner Syndrome Foundation Supports research initiatives and facilitates education programs that increase professional awareness and enhances medical care of those affected by Turner syndrome.

David Edwards RISE Educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. Through partnerships and programs, they inspire leaders in sports to create positive change on matters of race and equality.

Jake Funk Jordan McNair Foundation Established in June 2018 by Tonya Wilson & Martin “Marty” McNair following the death of their beloved son Jordan Martin Mcnair, an offensive lineman for the University of Maryland. Jordan’s untimely death was the result of a heatstroke he suffered during an organized offseason team workout. The Foundation educates student-athletes, parents, and the football community at large on the signs and symptoms of heatstroke and heat-related illnesses.

Matt Gay Operation Underground Railroad Shines a light worldwide on the global epidemic of child sex trafficking, rescues children from slavery, and assists law enforcement to seek justice for those who violate children.

Jake Gervase Rally for Reid Foundation Provides support for families and children impacted by childhood cancer and raises funds for pediatric cancer research.

Johnny Hekker Special Olympics Provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.

Buddy Howell Boys and Girls Club of America Enables all young peoples to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Helps ensure that all members are on track to graduate from high school.

JuJu Hughes RISE A national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. Through partnerships and programs, they inspire leaders in sports to create positive change on matters of race and equality.

Sebastian Joseph-Day Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.7 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.35 billion meals. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank tripled the number of people helped and now reaches 900,000 people every month.

J.J. Koski Team Stevens Nation Aims to educate people about ALS and advocate for changes that allow terminally ill patients to access treatments that are still in trials but have proven to be safe.

Cooper Kupp Operation Progress Partners with LAPD officers to lift the community and shape the future by working with Scholars to develop skills, relationships, new mindsets, and a toolbox to transcend socio-economic conditions while they serve as an example of success and resilience.

David Long Jr. SKIP (Save Kids of Incarcerated Parents) Provides support services to children of incarcerated parents and their families and increases public awareness about underlying problems of these children through education, advocacy, and research.

Sony Michel Be Like Brit Foundation Aims to raise and support the next generation of leaders in Haiti. Their programs carry forward the compassion of Britney Gengel by serving children of Haiti through sustaining a safe, nurturing home rooted in the virtues of faith, hope and love while developing social responsibility and community involvement.

Von Miller Vons Vision Provides low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life.

Joe Noteboom Living Advantage, Inc. Offers services that ensure our children have a support system that they can always rely on through tutoring and mentoring to help them graduate from school and find careers or entrepreneurial opportunities.

Matthew Orzech Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Aims to cure cystic fibrosis (CF) and provide all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development, partnering with the CF community, and advancing high-quality, specialized care.

Jalen Ramsey The Safety Corner Foundation The mission of The Safety Corner Foundation is to inspire, equip, and empower by providing resources, tools, and guidance to those affected in underserved communities for academic and life success.

Troy Reeder The Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation The Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation is about Kids Helping Kids Fight Cancer – raising money through dace marathons, 5Ks, T-shirt sales and more to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer nationwide. The B+ Foundation also funds critical, cutting-edge childhood cancer research.

A’Shawn Robinson Down Syndrome Association of Los Angeles A non-profit organization that serves as a resource center supporting close to 4,000 individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

Robert Rochell RISE A national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. Through partnerships and programs, they inspire leaders in sports to create positive change on matters of race and equality.

Nick Scott THON A student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Their mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness, and ensure funding for critical research.

Ben Skowronek Lou Malnatis Cancer Research Foundation Has raised more than $4 million to benefit organizations that are dedicated to finding a cure for cancer, including the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute.

Matthew Stafford Acoustic Neuroma Association A patient-founded non-profit organization that serves more than 3,000 members including acoustic neuroma patients. Since its founding, thousands of individuals impacted by acoustic neuroma have received comprehensive and non-technical information about AN through the ANA.

Andrew Whitworth St. Joseph’s Center, LA Family Housing, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Rebuilding Together New Orleans St. Joseph’s Center provides working poor families with resources to become productive, self-supporting members of society. LA Family Housing helps people transition out of homelessness though supportive services. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles builds and repairs homes for low-income families and individuals. Rebuilding Together New Orleans improves the quality of life for low-income homeowners, particularly those who are disabled, veterans, of single parent homeowners with minor children.

Darious Williams Cooperative Baptists Fellowship Ministries (CBF) Serves to strengthen and connect ministers, lay leaders and congregations from across the Fellowship. Their mission is to serve Christians and churches as they discover and fulfill their God-given mission.

Robert Woods Schools on Wheels Provides free tutoring and mentoring to children (K-12) living in shelters, motels, vehicles, group foster homes, and the streets of Southern California.

Tyler Higbee Special Olympics Provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.

Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ Foundation-Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief Aims to raise funds to support rebuilding efforts in Louisiana and for those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Aaron Donald The AD99 Solutions Foundation Aims to change the trajectory of Pittsburgh’s underprivileged youth by providing the necessary resources needed in a free and safe environment so they can excel athletically, academically, and socially.