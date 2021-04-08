Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Notable No. 88 overall selections in NFL Draft history

Apr 08, 2021 at 01:26 PM
Continuing our series of historic lookbacks at draft picks corresponding with where the Rams will select in this year's draft, theRams.com reviews some of the notable names chosen 88th overall in the NFL Draft.

2016: Packers OLB Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell was primarily a rotational player for Green Bay with modest production in each of his first two seasons before tallying 10.5 sacks and 42 total tackles – both career-bests in a breakout third season. After his rookie contract expired, he signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason, putting up 34 total tackles and four sacks before joining the Chargers this year.

2015: Vikings DE Danielle Hunter (pictured above)

After posting six sacks as a rookie, Hunter broke out with 12.5 in 2016, then stepped into a starting role in 2017. Though that 2017 season only yielded seven sacks, he bounced back with 14.5 plus Pro Bowl recognition in 2018 and 2019. The LSU product missed the 2020 season with a neck injury but remains a key member of Minnesota's pass rush.

2012: Eagles QB Nick Foles

The University of Arizona product has been a serviceable career backup with a couple of impressive seasons when called into action.

He made six starts as a rookie after starter Michael Vick sustained a concussion midseason, then replaced Vick again in 2013 as he dealt with a hamstring injury. Even once Vick got healthy in 2013, Foles remained the starter, throwing 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions. That touchdown to interception ratio bested Tom Brady's 36-to-4 in 2010 for the NFL record, though Brady would reclaim possession of it with a 28-to-2 mark in 2016.

Foles was later traded to the Rams in March of 2015 as part of the Sam Bradford trade with the Eagles, then spent one season with the Chiefs before his second stint with the Eagles (2017-2018). His return to Philadelphia was highlighted by taking over for an injured Carson Wentz and helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots, winning Super Bowl MVP.

After signing a reported four-year, $88-million deal with the Jaguars in 2019, he was traded to the Bears last offseason. The 2021 season marks his second in Chicago, where he will be backing up Andy Dalton.

2010: Cardinals WR/KR/PR Andre Roberts

Drafted at this spot out of The Citadel, Roberts' track background and 4.46-second 40 time at the NFL Combine made him an appealing special teams asset. It was in that phase that he would make his mark, specifically as a kick returner and punt returner.

He's averaged 25.8 yards per kickoff return and nine yards per punt return in 11 seasons, including 28.5 and 8.9 respectively over the last two seasons with the Bills while earning Pro Bowl nods for each. He was also a Pro Bowl and AP First Team All-Pro selection in 2018 with the Jets after racking up 1,174 yards on 40 kickoff returns.

Roberts, 32, signed a two-year deal with the Texans earlier this offseason and will be playing his 12th NFL season overall in 2021.

2009: Ravens CB Lardarius Webb

The former Nicholls State standout enjoyed a nine-year career with the Ravens, starting in 86 of the 127 games he appeared in. Most notably, his play during those first three years culminated with him emerging as a shutdown corner during Baltimore's AFC championship run in Year 3 and earning a reported six-year extension worth $50 million in 2012.

He retired at age 33 in 2019 with 15 interceptions, 91 pass breakups and 467 total tackles across those nine seasons, as well as the distinction of being the only Ravens player in franchise history to return a kickoff, punt and interception for touchdowns.

