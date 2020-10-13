Notable Rams-49ers games in McVay era

Oct 13, 2020 at 04:23 PM
The Rams kick off NFC West play this week with a Sunday Night Football road game against the San Francisco 49ers this week. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-49ers contests through the years in the Sean McVay era:

Week 3, 2017 season: Rams 41, 49ers 39

The Rams earned McVay his second win of his head coaching career and moved to 2-1 on the season, but it was a close call.

The 49ers cut the Rams' lead to 8 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brian Hoyer to Trent Taylor with 5:08 remaining, then recovered a fumble by Rams kick returner Pharoh Cooper on the ensuing kickoff. San Francisco ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Carlos Hyde on 4th and goal, and Los Angeles needed an interception by defensive lineman Michael Brockers off a tipped pass by cornerback Troy Hill on the ensuing 2-point attempt to maintain their lead.

San Francisco recovered its ensuing onside kick at midfield, but was set back 10 yards by an offensive pass interference penalty against Taylor. Los Angeles needed a sack on 4th and 20 from the San Francisco 40 by defensive lineman Aaron Donald to end the 49ers' comeback attempt and secure the victory.

Week 7, 2018 season: Rams 39, 49ers 10

Running back Todd Gurley had 86 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving), the Rams' defense created four turnovers, and special teams added a blocked punt to help Los Angeles move to 7-0 on the season.

This game featured a couple of noteworthy milestones: The Rams' first 7-0 start in 33 years, and Donald setting a new career high for sacks in a single game with four.

Week 17, 2018 season: Rams 48, 49ers 32

Quarterback Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes – two each to wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds – and linebacker Cory Littleton had two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) to help the Rams finish the 2018 season 13-3 and with a 6-0 sweep of their division.

The victory gave the Rams their winningest season since 2001 and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

C.J. Anderson rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in place of Gurley, who sat out the game to rest his knees, to give Los Angeles its first regular season sweep of San Francisco since 2004.

