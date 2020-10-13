Notable Rams-49ers games in McVay era

The Rams kick off NFC West play this week with a Sunday Night Football road game against the San Francisco 49ers this week. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-49ers contests through the years in the Sean McVay era:

Week 3, 2017 season: Rams 41, 49ers 39

The Rams earned McVay his second win of his head coaching career and moved to 2-1 on the season, but it was a close call.

The 49ers cut the Rams' lead to 8 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brian Hoyer to Trent Taylor with 5:08 remaining, then recovered a fumble by Rams kick returner Pharoh Cooper on the ensuing kickoff. San Francisco ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Carlos Hyde on 4th and goal, and Los Angeles needed an interception by defensive lineman Michael Brockers off a tipped pass by cornerback Troy Hill on the ensuing 2-point attempt to maintain their lead.