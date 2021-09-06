Notable Rams-Bears games through the years

Sunday night's game marks the fourth meeting in as many seasons between the Rams and the Bears. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at some of the notable Rams-Bears contests through the years:
Week 7, 2020 season: Rams 24, Bears 10
The Rams earned a Monday Night Football victory over the Bears at SoFi Stadium behind an interception each from cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety Taylor Rapp, a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Jared Goff, and a rushing touchdown from running back Malcolm Brown.
Ramsey's interception came with 3:19 left and ultimately helped clinch the victory, while Rapp's came in the redzone late in the third quarter to prevent the Bears from coming away with points.
Los Angeles also prevented Chicago from scoring an offensive touchdown – Chicago's only points came on a 42-yard field goal by kicker Cairos Santos early in the second quarter and safety Eddie Jackson's 8-yard fumble return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had a big game against his former team, too, collecting six total tackles (two for loss), two sacks and three QB hits in L.A.'s victory.
Additionally, each of Hekker's five punts against the Bears landed at or inside Chicago's 10-yard line in L.A.'s victory, later earning him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 7.
Week 11, 2019 season: Rams 17, Bears 7
Led by running back Todd Gurley's season-high 133 yards from scrimmage and cornerback Troy Hill's six total tackles, one sack, and one interception, the Rams won this primetime showdown which also took place on Sunday Night Football.
Hill's interception led to a one-yard touchdown run by Gurley for a 10-point Rams halftime lead. After a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky to running back Tarik Cohen pulled the Bears within three midway through the third quarter, Brown later answered with a five-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to put the Rams back up by 10.
An incomplete pass from backup quarterback Chase Daniel to running back David Montgomery on 4th and 14 from its own 21 led to a turnover on downs for Chicago, at which point Los Angeles took over to run out the final one minute and 48 seconds of the contest to secure the victory.
Week 14, 2018 season: Bears 15, Rams 6
Another low-scoring contest, this matchup saw the teams trade field goals in the first half – Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein with a 27-yard field goal, then Bears kicker Cody Parkey with a 39-yard field goal and 31-yard field goal before Zuerlein made a 50-yarder – before the Bears broke through with a safety early in the third quarter, then a 2-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to offensive tackle Bradley Sowell.
Most notably, it was only the second time in 29 regular season games under head coach Sean McVay that the Rams failed to reach double figures in scoring. Overall, that has only happened five times in 64 regular season games so far in the McVay era.
Week 11, 2003 season: Rams 23, Bears 21
Running back Marshall Faulk had his 31st 100-yard rushing game of his career (103 on 20 carries), while wide receiver Torry Holt hauled in nine catches for 124 yards and one touchdown to help the Rams edge the Bears in Chicago.
Faulk also reached another impressive milestone in this contest – with his 21 receiving yards, he eclipsed Ronnie Harmon for second all-time for career receiving yards by an NFL running back.
Week 16, 1999 season: Rams 34, Bears 12
Similar to 2003, the 1999 matchup also produced a couple milestone performances for the Rams offense.
Faulk posted 10 carries for 54 rushing yards, plus 12 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown; collectively, those 258 yards from scrimmage earned him the distinction of becoming just the second player in league history to to tally 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in one season.
Defensively, the Rams posted four sacks to give them 54 on the season and move them closer to an eventual team-record 57 on the season. That record still stands today.
Week 9, 1986 season: Rams 20, Bears 17
A last-second, 50-yard field goal by kicker Mike Lansford moved the Rams to 7-2 on the season and ended the Bears' 14-game home win streak.
Week 12, 1973 season: Rams 26, Bears 0
The last time the Rams posted a shutout victory over the Bears.
Kicker David Ray converting four field goal attempts and running backs Jim Bertelsen and Les Josephson each rushing for a touchdown.
The Rams defense held the Bears offense to just 100 total yards (53 rushing, 47 passing) and recovered both of the two fumbles they forced.