Notable Rams-Bears games through the years

Week 11, 2003 season: Rams 23, Bears 21

Running back Marshall Faulk had his 31st 100-yard rushing game of his career (103 on 20 carries), while wide receiver Torry Holt hauled in nine catches for 124 yards and one touchdown to help the Rams edge the Bears in Chicago.

Faulk also reached another impressive milestone in this contest – with his 21 receiving yards, he eclipsed Ronnie Harmon for second all-time for career receiving yards by an NFL running back.

Week 16, 1999 season: Rams 34, Bears 12

Similar to 2003, the 1999 matchup also produced a couple milestone performances for the Rams offense.

Faulk posted 10 carries for 54 rushing yards, plus 12 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown; collectively, those 258 yards from scrimmage earned him the distinction of becoming just the second player in league history to to tally 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in one season.

Defensively, the Rams posted four sacks to give them 54 on the season and move them closer to an eventual team-record 57 on the season. That record still stands today.

Week 9, 1986 season: Rams 20, Bears 17

A last-second, 50-yard field goal by kicker Mike Lansford moved the Rams to 7-2 on the season and ended the Bears' 14-game home win streak.

Week 12, 1973 season: Rams 26, Bears 0

The last time the Rams posted a shutout victory over the Bears.

Kicker David Ray converting four field goal attempts and running backs Jim Bertelsen and Les Josephson each rushing for a touchdown.