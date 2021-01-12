Notable Rams-Packers games through the years

The Rams and the Packers face off on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay (1:35 p.m. PT, FOX), with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship. While the contest marks the 96th all-time meeting between the two teams, it's only the third time in series history they've met in the playoffs.

Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Packers games from previous years. All stats cited are from pro-football-reference.com's historical box scores.

Divisional Round, 2001 Playoffs: Rams 45, Packers 17

While the Greatest Show on Turf certainly did its part, this game was highlighted by six interceptions by the defense to help the Rams advance to the NFC Championship game.

Cornerback Aeneas Williams had two, both returned for touchdowns. His first accounted for St. Louis' first points of the contest, while his second put an exclamation point on the game by giving the Rams a 35-point lead with 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Tommy Polley also had two, while defensive backs Kim Herring and Dexter McCleon finished with one each. The Packers committed eight turnovers overall – two fumbles in addition to quarterback Brett Favre's six interceptions.

Up until last weekend's Wild Card game against the Seahawks, it was the Rams' most recent playoff game in which they scored a defensive touchdown.

On offense, quarterback Kurt Warner threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, connecting with wide receiver Torry Holt (five catches, 84 yards) and fullback James Hodgins (one for four) on the passing scores. Running back Marshall Faulk added 16 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown, plus six catches for 47 yards.

Western Conference Championship, 1967 season: Packers 28, Rams 7

A 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Roman Gabriel to flanker Bernie Casey was all the scoring the Rams could muster as the Packers advanced to their third-straight NFL championship – known in NFL history as the famed "ice bowl" against the Dallas Cowboys.

For the Packers, the win avenged a narrow 27-24 loss to the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum two weeks earlier in which a blocked Green Bay punt set up L.A.'s game-winning touchdown pass from Gabriel to Casey.

Week 8, 2018 season: Rams 29, Packers 27

Kicker Greg Zuerlein's go-ahead, 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left, then a Rams fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff return by the Packers helped Los Angeles edge Green Bay at the Coliseum.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Todd Gurley tallied 195 yards from scrimmage to give the Rams their first win over the Packers since 2006. Gurley was on the receiving end of one of Goff's touchdowns; the other two went to wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who finished the game with three catches for 42 yards.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald had a productive game, too: Two sacks, three total tackles, and four QB hits.

Week 3, 1981 season: Rams 35, Packers 23

Los Angeles rode a dominant run game to this victory, which marked L.A.'s 10th in 11 games played against Green Bay since 1968.

Running back Wendell Tyler led the Rams' rushing attack with 25 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns, with running back Cullen Bryant chipping in eight for 38 and a score. Add in Mike Guman and Jewerl Thomas' production, and the four of them collectively ran for 179 yards – 88.2 percent of their 203 total yards of offense.

Week 16, 1992 season: Packers 28, Rams 13

The last time the Rams took on the Packers in Green Bay in December or January, the temperature at kickoff was 8 degrees with a minus-15 windchill.