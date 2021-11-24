Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Notable Rams-Packers games through the years

Nov 24, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The 7-3 Rams take on the 8-3 Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., in what marks the Rams' first regular-season trip to Green Bay since 2015.

Ahead of the contest (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Packers matchups through the years.

Divisional Round, 2020 playoffs: Packers 32, Rams 18

Running back Cam Akers' 7-yard touchdown run pulled the Rams within seven late in the third quarter. However, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Allen Lazard with 6:52 remaining – and the Rams' turnover on downs on the ensuing drive – effectively put the game away, as the Packers were able to run out the remaining 5:08 to secure the win.

Akers (18 carries for 90 yards in addition to the touchdown) and fellow rookie Van Jefferson (six catches, 46 yards, one touchdown) were bright spots for Los Angeles, which was without leading receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) in this game.

Week 8, 2018 season: Rams 29, Packers 27

The Rams earned their first win over the Packers since 2006 thanks to kicker Greg Zuerlein's go-ahead field goal with 2:05 remaining and recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 295 passing yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who had three catches for 42 yards as well. Running back Todd Gurley collected 195 yards from scrimmage.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Aaron Donald racked up two sacks, three total tackles and four QB hits.

Divisional Round, 2001 playoffs: Rams 45, Packers 17

This blowout postseason victory by the Rams was bookended by a pair of Aeneas Williams interceptions returned for touchdowns, the first accounting for their first points and the last giving them a 35-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Tommy Polley also snagged a pair of picks for St. Louis, returning one for a touchdown.

On offense, running back Marshall Faulk (129 scrimmage yards, one touchdown) and wide receiver Torry Holt (five receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown)'s performances helped the Rams advance to the NFC Championship game.

Week 3, 1981 season: Rams 35, Packers 23

Leaning on their ground game, the Rams rode running backs Wendell Tyler, Cullen Bryant, Jewerl Thomas and Mike Guman for a combined 43 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns to earn this early-season victory.

That production accounted for 85.1 percent of the Rams' total yards of offense in the game.

Tyler led the way with a game-high 25 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns, with Bryant adding eight carries for 38 yards and a touchdown to give Los Angeles its 10th victory in his last 11 games against Green Bay, dating back to 1968.

Week 1, 1995 season: Rams 17, Packers 14

The Rams opened their 1995 season at Lambeau Field and came away with a narrow victory.

Packers quarterback Brett Favre connected with wide receiver Charles Jordan for a 3-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to make it a 3-point game, but the Rams recovered the Packers' ensuing onside kick attempt and ran out the remainder of the clock. A key third-down conversion on a 5-yard run by wide receiver Todd Kinchen officially clinched it.

