Notable Rams-Seahawks games through the years

The 9-5 Rams face the 10-4 Seahawks on Sunday in what will mark the 46th all-time meeting between between the two clubs. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Seahawks games from previous years.

All stats cited are from pro-football-reference.com's historical box scores.

Week 15, 2017 season: Rams 42, Seahawks 7

While this was originally included in the notable games exclusive to the Sean McVay era, it's worth revisiting with both teams still jockeying for the NFC West title at the time – similar to this weekend.

The Rams' victory put them on the cusp of their first division title since 2003, and they would follow through on accomplish the feat with a 27-23 win over the Titans in Week 16.

Week 17, 2010 season: Seahawks 16, Rams 6

In what one fan recalled as a "rock fight of a game," the Seahawks defeated the Rams in a low-scoring affair to claim the NFC West crown.

Although both teams finished with a 7-9 record, the division title went to the Seahawks thanks to the division record tiebreaker. The Week 17 victory gave Seattle a 4-2 record in NFC West games, while St. Louis finished 3-3.

Kicker Josh Brown's two field goals accounted for the Rams only points of the game, while the Seahawks only need one touchdown pass from quarterback Charlie Whitehurst and a trio of field goals by kicker Olindo Mare to come away with the victory.

Week 6, 2006 season: Seahawks 30, Rams 28

Four seasons earlier, Brown was playing for the Seahawks, and his 54-yard field goal as time expired lifted Seattle to a win over St. Louis, moving them back into first place in the division and half of a game ahead of the Rams in the standings.

It was a bitter result for the Rams, who had jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead only to be outscored 23-7 in the second half. Quarterback Marc Bulger completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 360 yards in the loss with three touchdown passes and only one interception. Wide receiver Torry Holt caught each of Bulger's touchdown tosses and also finished with eight catches for 154 yards.

Linebacker Will Witherspoon paced St. Louis' defense with a team-high 11 total tackles.

Wild Card round of playoffs, 2004 season: Rams 27, Seahawks 20

Bulger's go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Cleeland with 2:17 left and a 4th and goal stop inside their own 10 helped the Rams edge the Seahawks and advance to the divisional round.

Bulger completed 18 of 32 pass attempts overall for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the win, connecting with Holt (six catches for 108 yards) for his other score.

Out of the 45 games played between the two teams so far, this has been the only time they've met in the playoffs. It also marked a three-game sweep of the Seahawks that season.

Week 5, 2004 season: Rams 33, Seahawks 27

Although this game did not have postseason implications given how early it was in the 2004 season, it gets a mention for the way the Rams rallied to get the win.

Trailing 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, Rams scored 17 unanswered points in the final 5:34 of regulation to force overtime, then Bulger threw the game-winning, 52-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Shaun McDonald just over three minutes into the extra period to clinch the come-from-behind victory.

The Rams' win snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Seahawks.

Week 16, 2015 season: Rams 23, Seahawks 17

Helped by a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Todd Gurley in the fourth quarter and a 45-yard fumble return by linebacker Akeem Ayers in the first, St. Louis earned its first victory in Seattle since that wild card game.

Gurley finished with 19 carries for 83 yards overall in addition to the score, while Ayers tallied eight total tackles, one pass breakup and half of a sack in addition to his defensive touchdown.

Week 10, 1979 season: Rams 24, Seahawks 0

While this game didn't have any postseason implications either, it stands out for this reason: The Rams defense held the Seahawks offense to -7 yards of total offense.