Entering year two, Joe Noteboom feels prepared for larger role thanks to a season alongside his idols

"Coming in being a rookie, you never want to be the loud and annoy the veterans, so just coming in, this is all still kind of star-striking for me," Noteboom explained. "Just seeing guys like [LT] Andrew Whitworth, [former LG] Rodger Saffold, guys that I've been watching for 10 years now, idolizing those guys and then coming in here — it's hard not to stay back and watch them, observe how they do things."

"I don't see any disadvantages to sitting out a year, you're maybe getting less experience on the field, but getting those practice reps was basically all I needed and that film work," the rookie added. "I'd say it's more advantageous than disadvantageous."

Noteboom's noticed former center John Sullivan's impressive football knowledge and film study, Saffold's weight room work ethic, and Whitworth's leadership on and off the field in year one. He says the combination of those examples of veteran, role-model guidance, along with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer's focus on developing youth in McVay's line — specifically when his proven veterans took their weekly rest day — has readied him for the playing field whenever his time comes.