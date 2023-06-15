Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Observations from Day 2 of Rams minicamp 2023: Stetson Bennett's mobility, pressures from defensive front stand out

Jun 14, 2023 at 06:26 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams' 2023 minicamp concluded with quarterback Stetson Bennett showcasing his ability to make throws on the run, pressure and plays made by defensive rookies, and more.

Here are additional notes, details and observations from Wednesday's practice:

1) Logan Bruss in action: With Rob Havenstein getting a veteran rest day again, Bruss got some run at right tackle during Wednesday's practice. It was good to see for the 2022 third-round draft pick whose rookie season ended prematurely because of a torn ACL sustained in the preseason last August.

2) Off-schedule: One of the most notable aspects of Wednesday's session was Bennett showcasing his ability to make throws while on the run or escaping the pocket. On one play during redzone work, Bennett escaped pressure to find wide receiver Tyler Johnson in the back of the endzone for a short touchdown pass. He also made similar throws finding running back Ronnie Rivers for a short touchdown pass in the flat and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon in the back of the endzone for another short touchdown pass.

3) Getting pressure: The Rams' front seven had success on a handful plays generating pressure that either forced a Rams quarterback to throw the ball away or tuck the ball and run out of the pocket. Rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner had one on third down during team drills, though Stafford answered with a short touchdown pass to running back Kyren Williams on fourth down. Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht's pressure on another play forced quarterback Matthew Stafford to settle for a short throw in the flat to wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

4) Floaters: If Tuesday's session featured velocity, Wednesday's was about putting just the right touch on the ball for Stafford, floating completions to wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson on the second level. Stafford also had an impressive throw where he escaped pressure by rolling out, then launching a deep completion down the sideline to wide receiver Van Jefferson.

5) Takeaway: Linebacker Christian Rozeboom nabbed an interception against Stafford during team drills. And while it didn't result in a turnover, rookie outside linebacker Byron Young showcased his speed batting down a pass by quarterback Brett Rypien intended for running back Zach Evans in the flat. Fellow rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis batted down a Stafford pass on another play.

6) Solid day for Tyon Davis: The undrafted rookie cornerback out of Tulsa was active in the secondary. On one play, he broke on the ball quickly to deflect a Bennett pass intended for wide receiver Austin Trammell. On another, he had a pass breakup in the flat.

