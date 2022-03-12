Offseason Outlook: Sebastian Joseph-Day scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Originally entering the league as a sixth-round pick, Rams defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ developed into a player who would outperform the expectations traditionally placed on those selections.

After effectively redshirting his 2018 rookie season, he took over as a starter in 2019 and became an integral part of the defensive line rotation, especially as a run defender. Last season, he also stepped up as a pass-rusher, collecting a career-high three sacks plus 38 total tackles before a re-aggravated pec injury in the middle of the season sidelined him until the Super Bowl.

After 137 total tackles and six sacks in 39 games (38 starts), Joseph-Day is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16.

So where do Joseph-Day and the Rams go from here?

As is the case with any unrestricted free agent, the Rams could choose to re-sign him. His ability to affect the run and the pass would be valuable to Los Angeles' defensive line rotation, not to mention his experience as a three-year starter.