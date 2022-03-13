Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Darious Williams and the Rams in 2022? 

Prior to the Super Bowl, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said you can't bring up Von Miller's name without bring up Leonard Floyd's, too.

That also could apply to Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and head coach Sean McVay both said during the season that Williams' positional flexibility played a critical role in the ways they were able to deploy Ramsey, showing how important Williams was to the secondary.

With his one-year restricted free agent tender signed last offseason expiring, Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16 after collecting 130 total tackles, six interceptions and 27 pass breakups in 43 games with the Rams.

So what are the options for the Rams and Williams?

Considering the aforementioned value to the secondary and the way he allows Ramsey's versatility to be maximized, the Rams could choose to re-sign Williams. He also offers experience, having been a starter in each of the last two seasons and appeared in 42 out of a possible 49 regular season games over the last three.