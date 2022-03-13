Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Darious Williams and the Rams in 2022? 

Mar 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Prior to the Super Bowl, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said you can't bring up Von Miller's name without bring up Leonard Floyd's, too.

That also could apply to Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and head coach Sean McVay both said during the season that Williams' positional flexibility played a critical role in the ways they were able to deploy Ramsey, showing how important Williams was to the secondary.

With his one-year restricted free agent tender signed last offseason expiring, Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16 after collecting 130 total tackles, six interceptions and 27 pass breakups in 43 games with the Rams.

So what are the options for the Rams and Williams?

Considering the aforementioned value to the secondary and the way he allows Ramsey's versatility to be maximized, the Rams could choose to re-sign Williams. He also offers experience, having been a starter in each of the last two seasons and appeared in 42 out of a possible 49 regular season games over the last three.

If Williams departs, Los Angeles would look to David Long Jr. or Robert Rochell as the next man up. Long has played in 40 games over the last three seasons, making five of his six starts in 2021. Rochell took on a starting role as a rookie last season, doing so in five games while playing in 11 overall. The NFL Draft is also another avenue the Rams could explore for Williams' replacement. Free agency is also an option, considering the Rams originally acquired Williams as a waiver claim.

