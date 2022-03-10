Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason Outlook: What's next for key Rams pass-rushing piece Von Miller? 

Mar 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After acquiring outside linebacker Von Miller in a mid-season trade with the Broncos, Rams general manager Les Snead was asked why that position specifically was targeted when addressing the roster at the trade deadline.

Snead pointed back to the Rams' first Super Bowl appearance of the Sean McVay era when the team traded for Dante Fowler earlier that year, and Fowler's pressure on Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the NFC Championship helped force the errant throw that safety John Johnson III intercepted, leading to kicker Greg Zuerlein's game-winning field goal. In other words, the importance of having an edge rusher who can affect the quarterback.

Three months later, the move proved prescient.

Miller chipped in five sacks in eight games during the regular season, then added four more during the playoffs for nine in 12 games with the Rams. Within that, he accounted for two of their Super Bowl-record-tying seven sacks against the Bengals. Miller's leadership – specifically

Now Miller is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16 at 1 p.m. pacific time.

So what are the options for Miller and the Rams?

One of them is to re-sign him, of course. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been vocal about wanting to bring both Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. back, and it's already been seen what having two generational pass-rushing talents did for the Rams defense. Miller's leadership – especially when pushing Donald to be a more vocal leader – was also an invaluable part of their Super Bowl LVI run.

If the two sides go in a different direction, the Rams could bring back Ogbo Okoronkwo – who is also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent – or turn to Terrell Lewis, who is still under contract, to pair with Leonard Floyd at edge, and work Chris Garrett into the rotation as well. The draft is also an avenue to add another pass rusher at that spot if the Rams choose to go in that direction.

